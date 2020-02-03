Trump campaign ejects Bloomberg News reporter from Iowa rally: report
On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign ejected Jennifer Jacobs, a reporter for Bloomberg News, out of a campaign event in Iowa.
The decision, according to the report, is in accordance with the campaign’s “pledge no longer to approve credentials for the news organization.”
Trump cracked down on credentials for the organization as its CEO, Michael Bloomberg, has mounted a campaign for president and blanketed the airwaves across the country with advertisements slamming the president.
The president’s relationship with the press has always been among the most hostile of any modern chief executive, with Trump repeatedly referring to reporters as “enemies of the people” and advocating that America should “open up libel laws” to allow politicians to retaliate against reporters who cover them. His White House previously drew controversy for revoking the press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, a move that was blocked by a federal judge he had appointed.
2020 Election
Washington Post demands Democrats call the GOP bluff by censuring Donald Trump
Democrats should make the strategic decision to hold Republican senators accountable by pushing for the censure of President Donald Trump, The Washington Post editorial board suggested on Monday.
The newspaper noted that multiple Republicans are now acknowledging wrongdoing by the president, but are still expected to vote for acquittal on Wednesday.
The editorial suggested removing Trump from office but allowing him to run in the 2020 election as a private citizen.
Shady Hawaiian company mysteriously funnels $150K to super PAC helping Susan Collins’s campaign
A company based in Hawaii has taken a mysterious interest in Maine politics.
The Daily Beast reports that a company that was founded this past November called the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers LLC has funneled $150,000 to the 1820 PAC, a super PAC that is helping Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) battle through what is projected to be a tough reelection race.
The company does not have any website or any presence on social media, and its address is listed as just a P.O. box rather than at a physical location.