Trump campaign forced to delete #Daytona500 Air Force One photo because it was from 15 years ago

Another oops moment happened for President Donald Trump’s campaign manager stole George W. Bush’s photo from the Daytona 500 in 2004.

Tweeting Sunday, Brad Parscale proclaimed, “[email protected] won the #Daytona500 before the race even started.”

Except, it wasn’t him. As many people pointed out, the image was from 16 years ago by photographer Jonathan Ferrey, CNN reported. Parscale was forced to delete it and tweet it out again with an underwhelming photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2004 photo also shows a significantly larger crowd of people watching the race, where the photo from Trump today showed sparse stands as the race was dealing with rain delays.

Desperate Trump Does Air Force One ‘Flyover’ Turning Daytona 500 Race into a Campaign Rally https://t.co/mlk1vOAgg6 — EssenViews – Silence Kills Democracy (@essenviews) February 16, 2020

Read the full CNN piece.