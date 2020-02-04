Trump campaign says blue New Jersey is Trump country
President Trump’s appeal to Middle America cannot be overstated. The mammoth turnout for his latest Keep America Great rally in Wildwood reflects just how much ordinary Americans — even in traditionally “blue” states — appreciate everything this president has done to improve their lives.
I’ve been producing Trump rallies, under the president’s direction, for nearly five years. In that time, I’ve seen countless stadiums and major sports arenas packed to capacity; I’ve seen parking lots filled with thousands of supporters who couldn’t fit inside, but stuck around to watch their…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew enjoyed a Trump-fueled cash surge after he switched parties
PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew will start the year with $1.7 million in his war chest, driven by a surge of donations from conservative grassroots donors.
Van Drew, who has been in the national spotlight since he voted against President Donald Trump’s impeachment, switched parties, and pledged his “undying support" to Trump, received fierce criticism from Democrats. Now, his campaign filings show he is starting to shed their financial support and replace it with small-dollar Republican donations.
“This is all the Trump phenomenon,” said Patrick Murray, director of polling at Monmou... (more…)
Pete Buttigieg claims victory in Iowa but results still pending
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg claimed victory on Tuesday in the Iowa caucuses although party officials have yet to release any official results from a vote plagued by technical problems.
"We were able to demonstrate both the winning message and the winning organization," the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in an interview with MSNBC.
Buttigieg, who is battling former vice president Joe Biden for the moderate wing of the party, said that based on an internal tally put together by his staff it was a "clear victory for this campaign."
Everyone calm down: Iowa’s caucus chaos is just a minor bump — not a world-ending conspiracy
Going into the Iowa caucuses Monday night, the stakes felt sky-high compared even to other dramatic years, like 2016 or 2008. Even though, realistically speaking, the differences between how the Democratic candidates would govern as president are pretty small, the large field, combined with the urgent need to beat Donald Trump in November plus still-lingering anger over the way the 2016 primaries played out, had tensions running high.