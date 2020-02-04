Trump campaign says blue New Jersey is Trump country

President Trump’s appeal to Middle America cannot be overstated. The mammoth turnout for his latest Keep America Great rally in Wildwood reflects just how much ordinary Americans — even in traditionally “blue” states — appreciate everything this president has done to improve their lives.

I’ve been producing Trump rallies, under the president’s direction, for nearly five years. In that time, I’ve seen countless stadiums and major sports arenas packed to capacity; I’ve seen parking lots filled with thousands of supporters who couldn’t fit inside, but stuck around to watch their…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More