Trump campaigning to take back the House in 2020 so he can do whatever he wants with zero accountability: report

If Republicans held the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump would have the power to do whatever he wants without any accountability. That’s his new goal, Axios reported Sunday.

After focusing on the Senate in 2018, Trump lost big in the House, which has led to a massive slate of Democratic legislation he and the Republican-led Senate has had to hide from a full vote.

Trump is “going to travel for us. If you look at where we’re playing, he’ll be going. He’s already made that commitment to me,” said Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Republicans are looking at 30 Democratic seats where Trump won in 2016, but the Democratic House member also won in 2018. They think they can take out all of the new Democratic Congressmembers. They’re problem, however, is that many of those districts are in states where a very unpopular Senator is also at the top of the ticket.

The Maine Second Congressional District was won in 2018 by Rep. Jared Golden, but Trump is far from popular in the state, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is in the fight for her political career after she cozied up to Trump in a country where he’s incredibly unpopular.

The same can be said for others like Rep. Tom O’Halleran in Arizona’s First Congressional District. After losing in 2018, Republican Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was appointed to take over Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) seat. Now she’s fighting to keep it and doesn’t seem to be doing well. She’s among the least popular senators in the country, and she’s going up against Mark Kelly, a beloved astronaut, and spouse to former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ).

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) is another Democrat, who would usually be considered endangered, but Utah isn’t exactly Trump’s biggest fan. In 2016 the state went for Trump with just 45.5 percent. While Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has dropped in his approval since voting against Trump in the impeachment vote, his approval rating is just 4 percent fewer than fellow Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

“Even prominent Republicans privately concede that their chances of actually regaining the majority are slim,” Axios wrote. “Also, Trump has an aversion to small arenas and likes to leave the retail politics to Vice President Mike Pence and other surrogates, like Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr.”

“Nationwide there were 8.8 million people who voted in 2016 and did not vote in 2018. We can say with full confidence that we know who they are, and we will be going after them hard,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

