Trump campaigning to take back the House in 2020 so he can do whatever he wants with zero accountability: report

Published

1 min ago

on

If Republicans held the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump would have the power to do whatever he wants without any accountability. That’s his new goal, Axios reported Sunday.

After focusing on the Senate in 2018, Trump lost big in the House, which has led to a massive slate of Democratic legislation he and the Republican-led Senate has had to hide from a full vote.

Trump is “going to travel for us. If you look at where we’re playing, he’ll be going. He’s already made that commitment to me,” said Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Republicans are looking at 30 Democratic seats where Trump won in 2016, but the Democratic House member also won in 2018. They think they can take out all of the new Democratic Congressmembers. They’re problem, however, is that many of those districts are in states where a very unpopular Senator is also at the top of the ticket.

The Maine Second Congressional District was won in 2018 by Rep. Jared Golden, but Trump is far from popular in the state, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is in the fight for her political career after she cozied up to Trump in a country where he’s incredibly unpopular.

The same can be said for others like Rep. Tom O’Halleran in Arizona’s First Congressional District. After losing in 2018, Republican Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was appointed to take over Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) seat. Now she’s fighting to keep it and doesn’t seem to be doing well. She’s among the least popular senators in the country, and she’s going up against Mark Kelly, a beloved astronaut, and spouse to former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ).

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) is another Democrat, who would usually be considered endangered, but Utah isn’t exactly Trump’s biggest fan. In 2016 the state went for Trump with just 45.5 percent. While Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has dropped in his approval since voting against Trump in the impeachment vote, his approval rating is just 4 percent fewer than fellow Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

“Even prominent Republicans privately concede that their chances of actually regaining the majority are slim,” Axios wrote. “Also, Trump has an aversion to small arenas and likes to leave the retail politics to Vice President Mike Pence and other surrogates, like Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr.”

“Nationwide there were 8.8 million people who voted in 2016 and did not vote in 2018. We can say with full confidence that we know who they are, and we will be going after them hard,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Read the full piece at Axios.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to convince Americans to ignore everything they know about his Russia scandal for 2020

Published

49 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has tried to rewrite history about what happened in his Russia scandal. Now that he's approaching the 2020 election, he's fighting to shed his reputation for the culture of corruption.

Even though Attorney General Bill Barr wrote a false summary of Robert Mueller's final Russia report, Americans still didn't buy it. Trump went on a victory lap tour as the investigation was coming to a close. He kept claiming that he was vindicated, even if Mueller's report said the antithesis. But a Washington Post/ABC poll showed that most Americans believe in Mueller's findings over Trump's spin.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats are trying to decide whether they should investigate Trump’s ongoing crimes after impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

In the wake of President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal, Democrats are trying to decide whether they should continue to investigate him for the ongoing things he and his White House do that are against the law or ethics.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Democrats are looking at the way that Trump is dictating that the Justice Department do what he tells them. The Justice Department is supposed to run independently of the president.

"At the same time, party leaders are eager to focus on pocketbook issues for voters, such as health care, and Democrats are wary of launching another drawn-out fight with the White House that could backfire in November," wrote The Journal.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Washington Post issues scathing editorial about Trump hiding Secret Service costs at his properties

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

Trump Organization chief Eric Trump claimed that the taxpayers aren' footing the bill for the exorbitant costs for the Secret Service to stay at President Donald Trump's properties.

In a scathing editorial Sunday, the Washington Post said that no one is disputing that the president must have Secret Service protection, the problem is that the Trump family is making money off of them.

"An investigation by The Post’s David A. Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell, Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey found 103 payments from January 2017 to April 2018 from the Secret Service to Trump companies, totaling more than $471,000. Among the charges were $650 per night for agents to use rooms “dozens” of times in 2017 at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and $17,000 a month to rent a three-bedroom cottage at Trump National Golf Club Bedminister in New Jersey for three months in 2017," the editorial recalled.

Continue Reading
 
 