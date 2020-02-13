Quantcast
Trump claims New York investigating him is undermining America’s national security

Published

1 min ago

on

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump announced that he was about to meet with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and demand that they stop suing the Trump Organization and the Trump Foundation.

According to Trump, suing him is now a national security issue.

“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes,” Trump tweeted.

He then went on to attack Cuomo’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, often known for destroying Trump allies on his show using their own words against them.

“Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!” Trump tweeted.

New York Attorney General Letitia James began an investigation into “Trump’s own finances, sending subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, which has made loans to the president’s businesses. The investigation was prompted by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s testimony that Trump falsely inflated his assets while seeking loans,” The Guardian reported last year.

“James is also pursuing legislation to change the state’s double jeopardy laws, so that any Trump associates pardoned by the president for federal crimes could be charged on the state level,” the report continued.

In the lawsuit for the Trump Foundation, he was forced to pay a $2 million fine and close the non-profit.

“Trump’s inaugural committee is under the most scrutiny from investigators, facing five probes,” Politico reported. “There are investigations going on in both the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, as well as in the Central District of California. Additionally, the attorneys general in New Jersey and Washington, D.C., are examining the inauguration. The investigations are mostly examining whether foreign donors illegally contributed money to the inaugural committee, and whether the organization misspent any funds.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Jim Jordan walks out of hearing about judicial sexual harassment coverups

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday walked out of a hearing that featured women who detailed their experiences with being sexually harassed by male judges.

According to Courthouse News reporter Megan Mineiro, Jordan left the House Judiciary Committee hearing on judicial sexual harrassment roughly one hour after it started.

During the hearing, a former clerk for Ninth Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt named Olivia Warren detailed her experience in being harassed by her former boss and her fear of having her career derailed by speaking out against it until after Reinhardt passed away in 2018.

Breaking Banner

Trump rehires Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer to White House roles

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has rehired his former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer almost three years after both men unceremoniously departed the White House.

This article was originally published at Salon

Priebus and Spicer will each join the President's Commission on White House Fellowships, according to a White House announcement Tuesday. As a part of the commission, the pair will interview and recommend to their former boss national finalists for appointments.

Breaking Banner

Trump delivers unhinged rant to Geraldo: Roger Stone prosecutors were ‘bad people’ who ‘got caught by me’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday gloated that all four attorneys involved in prosecuting Roger Stone all withdrew from the case just hours after he criticized their work on his Twitter account.

In an interview with Fox News' Geraldo Rivera on Cleveland-based radio station WTAM, the president once again smeared the four prosecutors and said that they didn't quit because they were morally opposed to Trump's intervention in the Department of Justice's sentencing guidelines.

"I don't think they quit for moral reasons," the president said. "I think they got caught in the act by me!"

