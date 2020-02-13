Trump claims New York investigating him is undermining America’s national security

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump announced that he was about to meet with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and demand that they stop suing the Trump Organization and the Trump Foundation.

According to Trump, suing him is now a national security issue.

“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes,” Trump tweeted.

He then went on to attack Cuomo’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, often known for destroying Trump allies on his show using their own words against them.

“Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!” Trump tweeted.

New York Attorney General Letitia James began an investigation into “Trump’s own finances, sending subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, which has made loans to the president’s businesses. The investigation was prompted by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s testimony that Trump falsely inflated his assets while seeking loans,” The Guardian reported last year.

“James is also pursuing legislation to change the state’s double jeopardy laws, so that any Trump associates pardoned by the president for federal crimes could be charged on the state level,” the report continued.

In the lawsuit for the Trump Foundation, he was forced to pay a $2 million fine and close the non-profit.

“Trump’s inaugural committee is under the most scrutiny from investigators, facing five probes,” Politico reported. “There are investigations going on in both the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, as well as in the Central District of California. Additionally, the attorneys general in New Jersey and Washington, D.C., are examining the inauguration. The investigations are mostly examining whether foreign donors illegally contributed money to the inaugural committee, and whether the organization misspent any funds.”