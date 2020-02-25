Trump complains he is not getting credit for doing ‘a great job’ handling Coronavirus epidemic

President Donald Trump lashed out at his critics on Tuesday for not praising his response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world,” Trump argued.

“No matter how well we do, however, the Democrats’ talking point is that we are doing badly,” he complained.

“If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is,” he continued.