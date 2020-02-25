Quantcast
Trump complains he is not getting credit for doing ‘a great job’ handling Coronavirus epidemic

Published

51 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at his critics on Tuesday for not praising his response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world,” Trump argued.

“No matter how well we do, however, the Democrats’ talking point is that we are doing badly,” he complained.

“If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is,” he continued.


Experts warn that Trump’s assault on intelligence is putting the country’s national security at risk

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump fired Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and replaced him with Richard Grenell — who had been U.S. ambassador to Germany — shaking up the office of the top intel chief. Trump’s critics have been quick to point out that Grenell, a Trump loyalist, has no intelligence experience.

And two intel experts, John D. Negroponte and Edward M. Wittenstein, warn in an op-ed for the Washington Post this week that Trump is putting the U.S. at risk by politicizing intel in this way.

GOP senators rip Trump officials over coronavirus response: ‘You oughta know that answer’

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

Senators from both parties slammed the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus amid dire warnings from health officials.

The Senate was briefed by Trump administration officials after Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the administration was "asleep at the wheel" as the country faces a "pandemic."

Senators apparently did not get the answers they were looking for.

"This morning's classified coronavirus briefing should have been made fully open to the American people," tweeted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "They would be as appalled & astonished as I am by the inadequacy of preparedness & prevention."

Joe Biden knocks debate moderators’ performance: ‘Gentlemen don’t get very well treated up here’

Published

39 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

The moderators at the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina have been broadly panned for failing to maintain control of the discussion, and allowing candidates to shout and talk over one another.

Towards the end of the debate, former Vice President Joe Biden — who spent much of the time with his hand up as other candidates shouted at each other — went out of his way to acknowledge his frustration at the lack of organization in the debate, after running out of time during a question about foreign policy.

Continue Reading
 
 