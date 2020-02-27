Trump congratulated the ‘great’ Mike Pence: America is ‘way ahead in our battle with the coronavirus’

President Donald Trump continued to spin the coronavirus outbreak for political advantage on Thursday evening.

“Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting their time on the Impeachment Hoax, & anything they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early boarder (sic) & flight closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with the Coronavirus,” Trump tweeted.

“Dems called it very wrong!” he concluded.

He singled out Vice President Mike Pence for praise.

“Congratulations and thank you to our great Vice President & all of the many professionals doing such a fine job at CDC & all other agencies on the Coronavirus situation. Only a very small number in U.S., & China numbers look to be going down. All countries working well together!” he added.

