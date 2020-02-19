Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump continues to mislead Americans about Mueller’s report — the ‘most damning document ever produced’ about a sitting president

Published

2 hours ago

on

Eleven months have passed since former special counsel Robert Mueller completed his final report for the Russia investigation: Mueller submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr on March 22, 2019, and it was subsequently released publicly in redacted form. Many other Trump-related scandals have captured the headlines since then — most notably, the Ukraine scandal and the president’s impeachment. And the Moscow Project, in a February 18 article, discusses the steps that President Donald Trump has taken to make the public forget what is in the Mueller Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

That isn’t to say that Trump doesn’t bring up Mueller’s investigation, but when he does, he typically dismisses it as a “witch hunt” that turned up nothing of importance — which, as the Moscow Project points out, is a huge mischaracterization.

“As with the rest of the Trump team’s arguments, their attacks on the Mueller investigation continue to be both irrelevant to the charges at hand and outright false,” the Moscow Project asserts in its article. “The Mueller investigation not only resulted in 37 indictments, including eight convictions — seven of which came via guilty pleas. It also uncovered both collusion and obstruction of justice. It is vital that the public understand the truth.”

Trump recently set off yet another scandal when he lambasted the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over a sentencing memo that recommended seven to nine years in federal prison for his long-time ally Roger Stone — seemingly inspiring the DOJ to dramatically change its position and call for a much more lenient sentence. And according to the Moscow Project, the Stone/DOJ scandal offers some insights on the Mueller Report.

“Trump and his attorney general William Barr’s efforts to derail the sentencing of Roger Stone show how far they are willing to go to distract from and cover up Trump’s personal involvement in collusion in 2016,” the Moscow Project explains. “Trump and Barr aren’t just interfering to protect Stone — they’re doing it because Stone’s indictment and the Mueller report show that Stone was acting at the direct behest of high-ranking members of the Trump campaign, including Trump himself.”

The Mueller report is 448 pages long, and many Trump allies have admitted that they never read it. Instead, they take Trump’s word that the Mueller report is a total exoneration of him — which it isn’t. Mueller concluded that the 2016 Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians didn’t rise to the level of a full-fledged criminal conspiracy, but he never said, with certainty, that there was no obstruction of justice during his investigation. Instead, Mueller asserted that official DOJ policy prohibits an indictment of a sitting president, and he left it up to members of Congress to weigh the evidence in his report for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is vital that the American public understand that Mueller’s report was not a failure,” the Moscow Project stresses. “It was the single most damning document ever produced about a sitting U.S. president.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s audience roars as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez schools Meghan McCain on socialism

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to defend her socialist policies, and the audience roared in approval as she laid them out.

The New York Democrat appeared Wednesday on the daytime talk show, and McCain compared herself to the first-year lawmaker.

"I feel like you're the bogeywoman of the right and I'm the bogeywoman of the left, so it's interesting to be talking to you," McCain said. "Because what you're proposing and what Bernie Sanders is proposing, you said Fox was, like, ushering in the apocalypse to conservatives like me that think big government is very dangerous, it is like the apocalypse. It's not just that Bernie is asking a lot of voters to buy into what I consider radical ideas like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, he's advocating for a complete paradigm shift of the American system as we know it, and it's a huge ask for people like me and it's a huge ask for a lot of people, the seismic shift from capitalism to socialism."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Julian Assange says he was promised a Trump pardon if he would lie about Russia’s DNC hacking

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told a British court on Tuesday that he had been promised a pardon by people close to President Donald Trump.

Assange made the remarks while appearing at a pretrial hearing via teleconference.

Courtroom reporter James Doleman broke the news on Twitter. According to Doleman, Assange said that the pardon was conditional on him publicly announcing that Russia had nothing to do with the attack on the 2016 election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson braces for meeting with furious US officials after defying Trump’s demand to spurn Huawei

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Mail, U.S. officials are planning to chew out UK prime minister Boris Johnson over the UK's decision allow the Chinese tech company Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network.

The alleged security risk posed by the company is what has the Trump administration so furious, the Daily Mail reports. On Sunday, President Trump railed against the company, saying that its inclusion in the advanced telecommunications network could put intelligence sharing at risk. UK politicians who are also upset with Johnson's decision plan to meet with Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney over the matter.

Continue Reading
 
 