Trump couldn’t even wait ‘a week or two’ before ‘hatcheting up’ every person and institution that slighted him: House Dem

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Homeland Security Committee member Kathleen Rice (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump for his attacks on Justice Department protocol.

“Think of the message this is sending to the regular public,” said Rice. “If you are Joe Blow, you are going to prison, but if you are a friend of Donald Trump, you are not.”

“I don’t know why anybody should be shocked,” continued Rice. “If we should be shocked about anything, it is about how quickly since the acquittal — which was a ridiculous exercise by the Senate, led by Mitch McConnell — and this thing that should surprise us is why so quick? You would think that the president would have given a week or two before he hatcheted up all of the people who were testifying pursuant to subpoenas and obeying the law.”

“This is outrageous behavior, and every single one of us as Americans — and not independents or Democrats or Republicans, but Americans — what kind of country do you want to live in?” added Rice. “Do you want a country where the president has guardrails and separation of powers, or do we want a president who’s going to act like a dictator? Right now, that’s what we have.”

