Trump delights in Bloomberg ‘getting pounded’ at debate: ‘We’re going to win’

President Donald Trump seemed to be aware of what was happening at Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate even though he was speaking at a rally in Phoenix.

Trump said that he heard that newcomer Mike Bloomberg “was getting pounded tonight.”

“I hear they are pounding him,” Trump told the crowd. “He spent $500 million so far and he has 15 points so far.”

“Hey, fake news,” Trump said, pointing towards the cameras. “How many points does he have? They won’t tell you the truth.”

He added: “The DNC is going to take it away from Bernie again. That’s okay because we don’t care who the hell it is. We’re going to win. We have to.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.