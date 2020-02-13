Quantcast
Trump delivers unhinged rant to Geraldo: Roger Stone prosecutors were ‘bad people’ who ‘got caught by me’

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday gloated that all four attorneys involved in prosecuting Roger Stone all withdrew from the case just hours after he criticized their work on his Twitter account.

In an interview with Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera on Cleveland-based radio station WTAM, the president once again smeared the four prosecutors and said that they didn’t quit because they were morally opposed to Trump’s intervention in the Department of Justice’s sentencing guidelines.

“I don’t think they quit for moral reasons,” the president said. “I think they got caught in the act by me!”

He then explained exactly what he “caught” the prosecutors doing.

“What am I going to do, let a man go to jail for nine years when murderers aren’t going to jail!” he fumed. “You have some of the most serious, horrible rapists and everything else, they don’t go to jail for nine years!”

Rivera then suggested that the prosecutors recommended between seven to nine years for Stone because they were trying to hurt him.

“They’re doing it because they’re bad people!” Trump replied.

Listen to the whole interview below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
