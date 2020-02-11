Trump denies he told Bill Barr to change Roger Stone sentencing — but he could if he wanted: CNN

President Donald Trump denied that he told the Justice Department to change Roger Stone’s sentencing guidelines that encouraged Stone to spend seven to nine years in prison. Trump unleashed on Twitter in response.

“He is denying that he got involved and asked them to change that sentencing recommendation,” CNN’s Katlin Collins reported Tuesday afternoon.

It’s an interesting claim because the president issued a tweet about it that his White House has said is an “official statement” from the president. That tweet is still available online.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

“The president does not agree with it, and is calling it disgraceful and an insult and talking about this in the Oval Office with reporters in a few moments ago” she reported, noting that they didn’t expect to be brought into the Oval Office today.

“One thing, he is not saying whether or not he would commute Roger Stone’s sentence, whatever he is supposed to get next week or pardon him, but we know that the sources are telling us that is something that the president is considering for months and reported it back in November and essentially what the president is deciding, against the advisers and the friends of Roger Stone, to pardon him.”

According to the Justice Department spokesperson, the demand to change Stone’s sentencing came before Trump’s tweet. So, either Bill Barr was doing it on Stone’s behalf or Trump outright lied.

DOJ's top spokesperson is on the record saying the decision to override the sentencing recommendations was made last night, before Trump's tweet: https://t.co/aM0Ge9Ka3j — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) February 11, 2020

See the video below:

Asked about Roger Stone, Trump says he has an “absolute right” to tell the Justice Department what to do pic.twitter.com/AZRv9Aff7P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020