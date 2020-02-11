Trump denies he told Bill Barr to change Roger Stone sentencing — but he could if he wanted: CNN
President Donald Trump denied that he told the Justice Department to change Roger Stone’s sentencing guidelines that encouraged Stone to spend seven to nine years in prison. Trump unleashed on Twitter in response.
“He is denying that he got involved and asked them to change that sentencing recommendation,” CNN’s Katlin Collins reported Tuesday afternoon.
It’s an interesting claim because the president issued a tweet about it that his White House has said is an “official statement” from the president. That tweet is still available online.
This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
“The president does not agree with it, and is calling it disgraceful and an insult and talking about this in the Oval Office with reporters in a few moments ago” she reported, noting that they didn’t expect to be brought into the Oval Office today.
“One thing, he is not saying whether or not he would commute Roger Stone’s sentence, whatever he is supposed to get next week or pardon him, but we know that the sources are telling us that is something that the president is considering for months and reported it back in November and essentially what the president is deciding, against the advisers and the friends of Roger Stone, to pardon him.”
According to the Justice Department spokesperson, the demand to change Stone’s sentencing came before Trump’s tweet. So, either Bill Barr was doing it on Stone’s behalf or Trump outright lied.
DOJ's top spokesperson is on the record saying the decision to override the sentencing recommendations was made last night, before Trump's tweet: https://t.co/aM0Ge9Ka3j
— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) February 11, 2020
See the video below:
Asked about Roger Stone, Trump says he has an “absolute right” to tell the Justice Department what to do pic.twitter.com/AZRv9Aff7P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020
Trump should just pardon Stone — because dragging this out will destroy the DOJ: Ex-FBI lawyer
On CNN Tuesday, former FBI General Counsel James Baker suggested that as bad as it would be for President Donald Trump to pardon his former campaign strategist Roger Stone, he might as well do it now — because the turmoil he is creating at the Department of Justice over the case, and the resignations of career prosecutors, is doing even worse damage to the country.
"While I am proud of the prosecutors, this is a bad day for the Justice Department," said Baker. "And everybody knows that the president is going to pardon Roger Stone. So just do it. Do it now, and don't wait for the day after the election when you are going to do it. It is better to frankly abuse that power of the pardon power than trash the Department of Justice. So I would say, Mr. President, just go ahead and pardon him, and jump to what is going to happen."
'I can't even say on television my assessment of Roger Stone': John Dean blasts new DOJ sentencing guidelines
Roger Stone was convicted by a jury for lying and witness tampering, so the Justice Department recommended to the judge in the case that he be sentenced with seven to nine years in prison. President Donald Trump tweeted his demand that Stone get out of jail with no time or accountability, despite a guilty verdict from a jury. After that, the Department of Justice decided to change its sentencing recommendation. The prosecutor handling the case has since resigned from handling the Stone affair, though it is unclear if he also quit the DOJ.