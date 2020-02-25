Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump economic adviser says ‘we have contained’ coronavirus even as CDC officials say ‘this might be bad’

Published

5 mins ago

on

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday tried to play down fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States, even as officials from the Centers for Disease Control were warning lawmakers that the problem was very likely to get worse.

While appearing on CNBC, Kudlow said that Americans shouldn’t worry about the virus’s impact because the Trump administration had it almost totally under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have contained this, I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight,” Kudlow said.

The Trump adviser also downplayed the possibility that the virus outbreak would hurt the American economy, even though it could grind economic activity in China down to a halt.

“There will be some stumbles,” he admitted. “We’re looking at numbers; it’s a little iffy… But at the moment, the numbers that we’re looking at… there’s no supply disruptions out there yet.”

Kudlow’s rosy assessment of the situation contradicts statements made just hours earlier by Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen,” Messonnier said of the disease spreading to the United States. “We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Walls don’t stop viruses’: Donald Trump Jr torched for exploiting coronavirus to bash immigration

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's eldest son tried to exploit concerns over the coronavirus to promote his father's restrictive immigration policies -- and things didn't go well.

Public officials have been expressing increasing alarm over the possibility of a pandemic, and Donald Trump Jr. took a moment to stoke fears over border security and promote his father's trade policies.

"The coronavirus outbreak shows how important it is for us to keep our borders secure," Trump Jr. tweeted. "It's also why @realDonaldTrump is right to want a trade policy focused on increasing American manufacturing. He understands that it's dangerous for our economy to be beholden to China!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump economic adviser says ‘we have contained’ coronavirus even as CDC officials say ‘this might be bad’

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday tried to play down fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States, even as officials from the Centers for Disease Control were warning lawmakers that the problem was very likely to get worse.

While appearing on CNBC, Kudlow said that Americans shouldn't worry about the virus's impact because the Trump administration had it almost totally under control.

"We have contained this, I won't say airtight, but pretty close to airtight," Kudlow said.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The hidden truth behind the Bernie Sanders freakout

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

For the third straight Democratic presidential contest — the first three of the 2020 election — Sen. Bernie Sanders won the most votes of any candidate in a still crowded field. And for the third straight election, a strong majority of voters indicated a preference for Sanders' premier policy proposal, Medicare for All.This article was originally published at Salon

Vermont's Independent senator, a self-described democratic socialist, is now the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination after his big win in Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Sanders was also a serious contender in 2016, but narrowly lost the Nevada caucuses to Hillary Clinton, a major blow to his prospects at the time. This year, he built upon his progressive coalition by pulling in diverse support in the first state with a sizable block of nonwhite voters. Sanders dominated among Latino voters and ran close behind former Vice President Joe Biden among black voters, with the result being a victory margin over Biden — who until very recently was the national frontrunner — by nearly 30 percentage points.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image