Trump explodes over Pelosi’s ‘very illegal’ ripping of his speech in crazed rant to reporters
President Donald Trump continued to rant about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday and suggested that her decision to tear up a copy of his speech was a criminal act.
According to reporter Steve Herman, Trump said that Pelosi’s shredding of the president’s State of the Union address this week was “very illegal” and then called it “very disrespectful to the chambers and the country.”
Trump’s declaration that ripping up the SOTU speech is illegal is based on a widely discredited theory that Pelosi could be prosecuted for shredding an official government document. In reality, the law states that destroying government documents is only a crime if it can be proven it was done with corrupt intent. Additionally, Pelosi ripped up a copy of Trump’s speech, not the original document itself.
Trump also said that working with Democrats would be more difficult after he got impeached.
“I think there’s a lot of evil on that side,” he said. “They’ve gone crazy, they’ve gone totally crazy.”
Watch the video below.
POTUS tells me that he can still work with the Dems but Pelosi’s ripping up his speech was criminal. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6DOCPaAINo
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 7, 2020
