Trump flings profanity in impeachment acquittal ‘victory’ speech
In a post-acquittal speech Thursday, Trump went off on a rant about several things, including calling the impeachment “evil, corrupt, witch hunt, leakers, liars, disgrace, disaster, dirty cops, bad people.” Then he proclaimed it was all bullsh*t, to uncomfortable laughter from the crowd.
Trump went on to claim that if former FBI Director James Comey was still heading up the FBI then he likely would have been out of office by now.
He went on to say that he did nothing wrong and that’s why he was acquitted. It flies in the face of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who said that Trump understood that he did something wrong and he had learned his lesson.
“Did nothing wrong. Did nothing wrong,” Trump says
CC: @SenatorCollins
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 6, 2020
You can see the video below:
History shows Trump’s house of cards will eventually fall — and reality itself with get the last word
Trump has overlearned one life lesson: Impulse trumps deliberation. There have been gaps in its success but overall, it has worked beautifully. His impulsivity now reliably outwits any wit.
He just learned that lesson again with his impeachment acquittal, another spin and win for the great Trump impulse machine. He’s on a roll, so what will he do?
If you were suddenly dropped into Trump’s shoes, you might remember that you have to reign yourself in since the world is no longer doing much reigning. But then you haven’t overlearned Donald’s one life lesson.
No, Trump will take this as conclusive affirmation that he’ll never again need impulse-control –goodbye and good riddance. Trump’s impulses always trump deliberation.
US should buy control of Nokia, Ericsson to fight Huawei: attorney general
The United States and its allies should take controlling stakes in Nokia, Ericsson or both to battle Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's dominance of the 5G market, US Attorney general Bill Barr said Thursday.
"There are only two companies that can compete with Huawei right now: Nokia and Ericsson," Barr said in a speech on the Chinese economic threat.
"The main concern about these suppliers is that they have neither Huawei's scale nor the backing of a powerful country with a large embedded market like China," he said.
Barr, who was speaking at a conference on China's security threat at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, spent 14 years as top executive of US telecommunications companies GTE and Verizon before leading the Justice Department.