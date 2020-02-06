Trump flings profanity in impeachment acquittal ‘victory’ speech

In a post-acquittal speech Thursday, Trump went off on a rant about several things, including calling the impeachment “evil, corrupt, witch hunt, leakers, liars, disgrace, disaster, dirty cops, bad people.” Then he proclaimed it was all bullsh*t, to uncomfortable laughter from the crowd.

Trump went on to claim that if former FBI Director James Comey was still heading up the FBI then he likely would have been out of office by now.

He went on to say that he did nothing wrong and that’s why he was acquitted. It flies in the face of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who said that Trump understood that he did something wrong and he had learned his lesson.

“Did nothing wrong. Did nothing wrong,” Trump says

CC: @SenatorCollins — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 6, 2020

You can see the video below: