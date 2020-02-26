Trump frantically attacks media for making coronavirus ‘look as bad as possible’ in panicky tweet

President Donald Trump on Wednesday frantically attacked the media for its reporting on the spread of coronavirus in the United States even as officials at the Centers for Disease Control are warning Americans that the outbreak could be bad.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus (sic) look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible,” the president wrote. “Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!”

The president then vowed that he was on top of the crisis and said that he would be holding a briefing about it at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past two days has fallen by nearly 2,000 points as coronavirus infections spread and federal officials issued completely contradictory statements about the virus’s impact in the United States.

Just hours after Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, warned Americans that the fallout from the virus “might be bad,” Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow appeared on CNBC and assured viewers that the virus had already been “contained.”

I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020