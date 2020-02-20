Quantcast
Trump fumes over ‘tainted’ Roger Stone jury after his associate gets 40 months in prison

Published

2 mins ago

on

Speaking in Las Vegas this Thursday, President Trump gave his first remarks on the sentencing of longtime confidant Roger Stone, who was given 3.5 years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

According to Trump, Stone is a “good person” despite being a “little different.” He went on to claim that Stone was “never involved” in the 2016 despite some minor consulting work, and accused the forewoman of the jury of being ideologically biased against Stone.

“It’s totally tainted when you take a look,” Trump said, referring to the forewoman and the jury. ‘How can you have a person like this? She was an anti-Trump activist — can you imagine this?”

Watch:

 

Maybe Michael Bloomberg wasn’t as awful as he looked

Published

34 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Call me crazy, but the media could have it wrong about Michael Bloomberg. The latest Democratic debate post-mortem came fast and furious – and from a prominent Op-Ed in The New York Times to the cover of The New York Post –and the verdict was almost unanimous.

Bloomberg was “disastrous.” His campaign had “imploded.” He “bombed.” Get the hook for “timid,” “defensive” Mini Mike, the pundits said. “Bye, Felicia” might be the only headline missing from the gleeful media pile-on of Bloomberg after he made his presidential debate debut.

GOP candidate boasted about sneaking gun into school — now she’s getting investigated by the cops

Published

48 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Peggy Hubbard, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Illinois, has apologized after she admitted to lying about bringing a gun with her into a high school during a candidate forum.

The Daily Herald reports that Hubbard last week told an audience at Hinsdale Central High School that she brought a gun in with her to make a point about how unsafe schools are.

"I walked in with a concealed carry and I had a gun and three clips and nobody checked," she said during the event.

