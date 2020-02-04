Trump gloats over Democrats’ woes in Iowa ahead of his State of Union address
President Donald Trump goes to his State of the Union speech Tuesday gloating over the Democrats’ chaotic Iowa caucuses, sure of acquittal in his impeachment trial, and more optimistic than ever of reelection.
The Republican is turning what could have been the darkest week of his presidency — with years of scandals crescendoing into only the third presidential impeachment trial in US history — into a victory lap.
And the Iowa Democrats’ mess up of the start of the primary season gifted him yet another boost ahead of November’s presidential election.
“Nothing works, just like they ran the country,” Trump said on Twitter.
The State of the Union is a grand set-piece in the US political calendar, a rare occasion when bitter opponents traditionally observe a truce while the president lays out a vision for the future.
Trump, however, will motorcade up Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol on the eve of his impeachment verdict and at a time of national rancor arguably unmatched for decades.
The White House promises the president will deliver an upbeat message on taking the podium at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday).
“I think the speech is going to have a very optimistic tone,” a senior aide, who refused to be identified, told reporters.
But judging from the White House’s preview, the address will sound more like a campaign speech, with praise for Trump’s own policies, than a bid to bring the country together.
The main focus will be the strong US economy and the “blue collar boom,” with the overall theme being dubbed the “great American comeback” — a phrase echoing Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”
– Unrepentant Trump –
The venue will be the House of Representatives, where just last December the Democratic majority impeached the president for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
Sitting a few feet away will be House speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom Trump repeatedly insults in public, calling her “Nervous Nancy” and other nicknames.
A sea of hostile Democratic legislators will watch him from the seats, as will the Republicans who hold a majority in the Senate and are all but sure to declare him not guilty in the impeachment verdict vote on Wednesday.
The speech could in theory be an opportunity to heal a nation boiling over in mistrust.
Trump could express regret for what even several of his own Republican senators publicly say was wrongful behavior in pushing Ukraine to open a questionable corruption probe against one of his main Democratic presidential opponents, Joe Biden.
Or he could seek to calm the waters by entirely avoiding the topic of impeachment, just as Bill Clinton did during his post-impeachment State of the Union in 1999.
White House officials say they don’t know what he’ll do.
“It’s never safe to assume anything,” the aide said, when asked if impeachment would be kept out of the speech.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt told The New York Times Trump should “avoid” the “I” word.
“It’s an opportunity to move on,” Blunt said. “The other option is to address it head on — and he is often a head-on kind of guy.”
– No end in sight –
Even though the impeachment proceedings will end with Wednesday’s verdict vote, the Democrats say they’ll keep going at Trump, whom they accuse of seeking to cheat in the upcoming election.
“The plot goes on, the scheming persists and the danger will never recede,” Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, said Monday, challenging Republicans to “speak the awful truth.”
While the Senate is safe ground for Trump, the Democratic majority in the House is expected to continue aggressive probes of Trump’s alleged corruption.
Meanwhile, the main fight is expected to shift to the campaign trail ahead of November.
Trump has barely stopped campaigning since the day he took office in 2017 and his team boasts strong funding and organization.
The Democrats, by contrast, are deeply divided between the left wing of Bernie Sanders and moderates like Biden.
Their cause suffered another setback with the organizational confusion in Iowa, an event that was meant to have showcased the party’s energy and hunger to take on Trump.
Next week it will be New Hampshire holding a primary and from there the pace of the competition to get the party nomination will pick up.
Trump predicts he will trounce his eventual opponent. He got yet more good news on Tuesday with a Gallup poll showing his approval rating at its highest ever: 49 percent.
Support was up both among Republicans and independents, though opposition among Democrats had deepened more than ever, the poll found.
Breaking Banner
Investors behind disastrous Iowa Dem caucus app rush to scrub their ties: report
Officials at ACRONYM, a firm that invested in the company behind the disastrous mobile application used to report vote totals in the Iowa Democratic caucus, have been trying to scrub their ties ever since the app led to a system-wide reporting meltdown on Monday night.
The Daily Beast reports that ACRONYM has deleted a blog post from January, 2019 in which Gerard Neimera, the CEO of app developer Shadow, Inc., said that his company's data collection and reporting product "will exist under the ACRONYM umbrella."
Scientists uncover a weird cultural trend: Pop songs are increasing in negativity over time
Are popular songs today happier or sadder than they were 50 years ago? In recent years, the availability of large digital datasets online and the relative ease of processing them means that we can now give precise and informed answers to questions such as this. A straightforward way to measure the emotional content of a text is just to count how many emotion words are present. How many times are negative-emotion words – ‘pain’, ‘hate’ or ‘sorrow’ – used? How many times are words associated with positive emotions – ‘love’, ‘joy’ or ‘happy’ – used? As simple as it sounds, this method works pretty well, given certain conditions (eg, the longer the available text is, the better the estimate of mood). This is a possible technique for what is called ‘sentiment analysis’. Sentiment analysis is often applied to social media posts, or contemporary political messages, but it can also be applied to longer timescales, such as decades of newspaper articles or centuries of literary works.
Trump’s impeachment prompts Indiana official to leave the ‘cultish’ Republican Party
Trumpism has inspired a long list of prominent conservatives to leave the Republican Party after many years, from journalist George Will to former GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough to former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt. And similarly, Ed Adams — known for his work as a Republican precinct committeeman in Marion County, Indiana — announced his resignation from the GOP last week. Trump’s impeachment, according to the Indianapolis Star’s Amelia Pak-Harvey, was, for Adams, the straw that broke the camel’s back.