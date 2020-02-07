Trump goes on technologically illiterate rant about Dems’ Iowa caucus debacle: ‘They fried their votes on computer!’
President Donald Trump on Friday tried taunting Democrats for their horrifically botched Iowa caucus, but he wound up going on a bizarre and technologically illiterate rant.
“I think they fried their votes on computer!” the president said, likely referring to the failed mobile app that the party used to report vote tallies from Monday’s caucus. “Think of it, all the money that the Democrats spent, and the votes are fried. They have no idea who won!”
The president then boasted about his own vote totals in the Republican Iowa caucus where he was an incumbent facing no serious opposition.
“Trump won!” he bragged.
Watch the video below.
Trump on the Iowa caucuses mess: "I think they fried their votes, on computer." #wut pic.twitter.com/r5JwKUMVuv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 7, 2020
Top Alabama cop said Nancy Pelosi should be targeted by a ‘roadside bomb’ for tearing up Trump’s speech
An Alabama cop is apologizing for a Facebook post where he said that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could be targeted with a roadside bomb for daring to tear up President Trump's State of the Union speech, the Daily Mail reports.
"Pelosi just ripped up his [speech]," Geraldine police department assistant chief Jeff Buckles wrote. "Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats."
Buckles later removed the post and apologized for "venting."
Bumble bee numbers tumble with climate change: study
Climate change has contributed to a sharp drop in bumble bee populations across North America and Europe in recent decades, scientists said Friday.
Compared to the period 1900-1974, bumble bee numbers across dozens of distinct species dropped, on average, 46 percent during the first 15 years of the 21st century in Canada and the United States.
In Europe, the corresponding decline of the pollinators was 17 percent, they reported in the journal Science.
Many species of bees and other insects are in a downward spiral, previous research has shown.
‘That’s a lie!’ Trump defender flails as journalist grills him over impeachment
British journalist Mehdi Hasan, now based in Washington, D.C. and known for his work for Al Jazeera and The Intercept, has a reputation for being a very tough interviewer when he’s talking to Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump. And Republican Steve Cortes, a Trump adviser, saw just how tough things could get when Hasan grilled him relentlessly this week about lies during the impeachment inquiry.
It was obvious that Cortes wasn’t facing Sean Hannity or another Trump devotee when Hasan bluntly asserted, “Trump tweeted, on January 27, ‘the Democrat-controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify.’ That’s not true, is it? That’s a lie! House Democrats did request John Bolton testify, and he refused on advice of the White House.”