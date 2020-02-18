Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has Mueller investigation meltdown: ‘If I wasn’t president, I’d be suing everyone all over the place’

Published

5 mins ago

on

It’s been 11 months since the Mueller Investigation came to an abrupt close, refusing to specifically indict President Donald Trump (while handing Congress a blueprint to do so,) and yet the leader of the free world Tuesday morning launched himself into a fiery meltdown over the investigation.

An irrationally enraged Trump is now declaring “the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out. Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place,” he threatened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump concluded:

To be clear, much of what he claims is a lie.

The Mueller investigation was not illegally set up, as CNN has proven.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not “based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier,” nor has the Steele dossier been fully discredited, as the AP reported, although some parts have been.

Trump is also lying that Mueller had a conflict of interest – even Steve Bannon said he was not seeking the top FBI job again.

None of the Mueller investigation was a “scam.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is not going to sue because the discovery process could be very damaging to him.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why do they hate America? Trump supporters have little trust in country’s ‘core social and political institutions’: researchers

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has a history of disregarding advice from experts, including diplomats, military leaders, trade experts and scientists.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The GOP shot itself in the foot with the way they handled Trump’s impeachment: conservative columnist

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Cato Institute Vice President Gene Healy accused the Republicans of botching their defense of Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, saying they will someday be haunted by the positions they took.

Noting that the president said of his acquittal that it’s a “gorgeous word,” Healy maintained it may not pan out for Republican lawmakers in the same way.

"Whether you cheer or jeer the Senate’s refusal to convict, the more important question is, what precedent did it set? Unlike Supreme Court majority opinions, impeachment verdicts don’t explain themselves. 'Not guilty' can mean anything from total vindication to 'contemptible behavior that doesn’t quite justify removal.' A great deal turns on how senators from the president’s party explain their votes," he wrote. "On that score, Senate Republicans sent a distressingly mixed message in the impeachment trial’s immediate aftermath. In their floor speeches explaining their votes, too few managed to clearly condemn Trump’s misuse of presidential power for personal benefit. And too many embraced novel constitutional theories, concocted by Trump’s defense team, that would license more dramatic presidential abuses in the future."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Progressives strike back at Bloomberg ads attacking online vulgarity

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Former New York mayor and current billionaire Mike Bloomberg's 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on Monday released a nearly minute-long ad decrying online behavior from ostensible supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign, a move that earned Bloomberg pushback from progressives who cited the businessman's long history of bigoted, offensive statements and behavior.

"I guess Bloomberg isn't done beating up on Black and Brown people," tweeted Sanders campaign press secretary Briahna Joy Gray in a reference to both the senator's multiracial coalition and Bloomberg's tenure as New York's mayor.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image