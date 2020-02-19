Trump has plunged $1.9 million in campaign donor cash into his own businesses: Forbes

If you donate to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, you might also be helping out his personal businesses.

Fobes reports that the Trump campaign has spent $1.9 million in donor cash at Trump-branded businesses over the past three years, and it appears that total will grow even further once the 2020 election heats up.

“None of Trump’s businesses have accepted more cash from the campaign than Trump Tower Commercial LLC, an entity that holds office and retail space inside the president’s most famous New York City building,” Forbes reports. “So far, the re-election effort has paid $1.3 million to Trump Tower Commercial, in which the president maintains a 100% interest.”

The Republican National Committee has also chipped in to spend at Trump Tower Commercial, having forked over $225,000 to the LLC between September 2017 and January 2018.

Another major beneficiary of the Trump campaign’s spending is the president’s prized Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which has received $126,000 in campaign cash so far.

However, legal experts say that it’s perfectly legal for Trump to enrich himself using campaign contributions as long as the services being paid for are at regular rates.

