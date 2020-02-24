Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has spent his three years in office desperately trying to corner the Indian market for his properties

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump went to India for the first time in his presidency, but he can’t stay at his own Trump properties, because they’re not as far along as he would probably like.

“It’s a little different situation than him going to his own club and being able to hold court there,” Alyssa Ayres told Politico. She was previously the deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia. “This trip will make [his properties] more visible in India.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Trump is likely hoping his presence will help his developments along while most of them are stalled.

“Already, in the days leading up to the trip, some Indian media outlets have referenced the Trump properties in their coverage, with one even suggesting the president chose his speaking location because of his longstanding ties to realtors in the region,” Politico said.

Trump has four properties so far in the country, and only one, in Pune, is completed. Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram are stalled, the Washington Post reported over the weekend.

“Trump Tower Pune, the first Trump development in India, is a pair of 23-story skyscrapers in the western Indian state of Maharashtra that boasts of redefining the Pune skyline,” Politico described the luxury. “Trump Tower Kolkata is a 36-story skyscraper of black and silver glass that touts floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. Trump Tower Mumbai has a shimmering gold facade covering 75 floors that feature panoramic views of the Arabian Sea — there’s also a private jet available for customers. And each of the two Trump Towers in Delhi rise 50 stories.”

According to Donald Trump Jr., the family has spent the last decade working to build relationships in the country and get these properties going. But only one has been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since then, two of Trump’s business partners in India have developed problems of their own: One is accused of massive fraud, while the other is facing a funding crunch. Both of them have close ties to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” reported the Post.

It might be why those partners are keeping a low profile for the Trump visit. While most presidents focus on international issues on a foreign trip, Trump is likely to use it as an opportunity to promote himself.

“Nowhere are the lines more blurred between Trump the statesman and Trump the salesman than in India — a nation that boasts the distinction of being both the globe’s largest democracy and the Trump Organization’s largest foreign market,” Politico explained. “For three years, Trump’s White House has worked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade and a multi-billion weapons sale. And for three years, Trump’s company has worked to promote its four developments in India that have earned Trump millions of dollars in royalties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Donald Trump Jr. visited the country to promote the properties, one buyer “gushed” about meeting the U.S. president’s son.

“It’s a dream come true, shaking hands with the son of the U.S. president,” the person told the Telegraph India. “I am ready to buy one more flat if they give it to me at the old price. I am ready to make a single shot payment right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s developments are generally known for their luxury. But in a country where 270 million people live on less than $2 a day, plopping down nearly $40,000 for a downpayment is beyond impossible. An astounding 75 percent of an Indian’s average income is the result of parental privilege, QZ senior editor Sriram Iyer explained.

Even if the Trump family hasn’t delivered on the properties, they’re still scoring big cash. Politico cited the president’s financial disclosure forms revealing that since 2014, he’s earned more than $10 million in royalties with Indian developers. In 2018, he reported $1 million to $5 million in profits from just the Kolkata property

“There’s this complete merging of the Trump financial interests and the president’s actions as president of the United States,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI). “We can have no confidence that the president is not being influenced by his business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from Politico.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Louisiana judge admits to exchanging racist texts with cop boyfriend about courtroom employees

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Appearing on a local TV station on Sunday, a district court judge in Assumption Parrish in Louisiana owned up to racist comments she made about African-American employees in her courtroom that she texted to her then-police officer boyfriend.

According to WAFB, Judge Jessie LeBlanc initially denied using the N-word about a black sheriff’s deputy and a black law clerk in her district when texting with former chief deputy, Capt. Bruce Prejean, with whom she was involved while both were married.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Julian Assange lawyer tells court: After pardon fell through, Trump administration resorted to ‘extortion’

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

An attorney for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange accused the Trump administration of extortion in a London court on Monday.

The WikiLeaks attorney appeared at Woolwich Crown Court along with U.S. prosecutors, who argued that Assange should be extradited the United States, where he faces 18 charges and up to 175 years in jail.

Attorneys for Assange previously told the court that former Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) tried to broker a pardon deal between the White House and Assange if he would agree to say that Russia was not the source of hacked Democratic Party emails.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Black teens shocked after basketball announcer calls their names ‘disgusting’

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

A longtime announcer at high-school basketball games in Oklahoma sparked outrage last week when he said that black players on the Crooked Oak High School lady's basketball team had "disgusting" names.

Local news station KFOR reports that the announcer made the remarks during a game between Crooked Oak and rival Newkirk High School on Friday.

In a video taken at the game, the announcer can be heard saying, "The Crooked Oak Lady Ruff Necks, now their names are pretty disgusting."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image