Trump: ‘I know’ who the anonymous White House author is but ‘I can’t tell you’

President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that he knows the identity of an “anonymous” staffer who has leaked dirt about the White House.

The president was asked by reporters whether the White House is conducting a search for the anonymous author.

“It’s not so much a search,” Trump explained. “I — I know who it is.”

“Who is it?” one reporter pressed.

“Can’t tell you that!” Trump replied. “We won’t get into it. People know it’s a fraud. I know who it is and I know who some of the leakers are.”

“But some of the leakers don’t exist,” he continued. “It’s made up by the press.”

Trump went on to suggest that he had planted some of the White House leaks.

The Daily Beast reported earlier on Tuesday that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is conducting the internal investigation.

Watch the video below from Fox News.