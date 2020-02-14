Trump insists he can intervene in criminal cases
President Donald Trump dismissed rare criticism from his attorney general Friday, tweeting that he has the “legal right” to intervene in criminal cases whenever he likes.
The Republican businessman has been accused by opponents in Congress of trying to strip away the Justice Department’s independence to benefit himself and his allies.
He denies this but on Thursday he came under fire from his own attorney general, Bill Barr, who complained that Trump’s frequent tweeting about ongoing criminal cases meant “I cannot do my job.”
Barr told ABC News television that “it’s time to stop the tweeting.”
The attorney general’s unusual outburst followed controversy over former Trump advisor Roger Stone, who has been convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress.
When prosecutors recommended a sentence of seven to nine years, Trump tweeted that this was a “miscarriage of justice.”
Shortly after, in a move that shocked many in Washington, the Justice Department announced it was seeking a less severe sentence. Four prosecutors quit the case in protest.
Barr, who has been frequently accused of being too cozy with the president, told ABC that Trump “has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.”
But Trump’s early morning tweet Friday quoted those words, then continued: “This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!”
Trump Jr ridiculed for unfollowing Mitt Romney: ‘Do you think he was … triggered?’
Trump family angst against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) escalated further on Friday after Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to unfollow the 2012 GOP standard-bearer.
The Twitter account Trump's Alert, which tracks such things, flagged on Friday that the president's eldest son appears to no longer follow the Utah Republican.
As neither account had been suspended, either Trump, Jr. unfollowed Romney or Romney blocked Trump, Jr.
Here's some of what people were saying about the development:
R. Kelly hit with updated federal charges in Chicago
US authorities on Friday released revamped federal charges in Chicago against the R&B superstar R. Kelly, to include sex crime allegations that involve a new accuser.
The latest allegations against the disgraced 53-year-old artist -- who is accused in multiple states of sex crimes against minors -- goes into scant detail of the new accuser dubbed "Minor 6" but, like the original indictment, involves multiple child pornography counts.
The superseding filing removes the reference to "Minor 2," however, meaning there are still five accusers involved in the Chicago federal case.
‘Banana republic’: Judge slammed DOJ for stringing along McCabe investigation to help Trump politically
According to revelations from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Justice Department attorneys were met with "mounting frustration and skepticism" from a federal judge regarding documents related to the investigation of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, The Daily Beast reports.
According to federal judge Reggie Barnett Walton, President Trump's involvement in the McCabe investigation was “disturbing,” a “mess,” and reflected a “banana republic.”
“I think it’s very unfortunate,” Judge Walton told prosecutors as the case stalled in late September. “And I think as a government and as a society we’re going to pay a price at some point for this.”