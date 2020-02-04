Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump insulted roomful of news anchors to their faces — and they just sat there and did nothing: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

When President Donald Trump announced he was disinviting CNN from the pre-State of the Union luncheon event, the prominent news anchors who were still invited to the event had several options of how to respond. They could have chosen to boycott the event in protest of a president who tries to bully and intimidate the free press. Alternatively, they could have attended but asked the president in person to justify his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Daily Beast, what they actually chose to do was sit there and chuckle self-deprecatingly as the president of the United States mocked them to their faces.

“Much to the disappointment of folks at CNN, nobody at the long table — who included NBC’s Lester Holt and Chuck Todd, ABC’s David Muir and George Stephanopoulos, and CBS’s Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan — bothered to ask why the president had gone out of his way to exclude the cable network run by Trump’s former friend Jeff Zucker,” wrote Beast editor Lloyd Grove. “‘MSDNC [sic] isn’t here as well,’ Trump quipped — to polite chuckles but zero protests (not even by Meet the Press and MSNBC anchor Todd) from his captive audience, who were there ostensibly for a briefing on tonight’s State of the Union address but instead were treated to a lot of presidential boasting about his poll numbers and the ‘through-the-roof’ stock market, and a lot of gloating about the ‘fiasco’ of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses and the general disarray in the out-of-power party.”

One of the guests reportedly said, “He was chill. He wasn’t angry at all. He was friendly, outgoing, and relaxed. He was confident that he’ll be re-elected.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Spanish response to Trump’s State of the Union will lambaste Republicans for dismantling healthcare

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

The following are the excerpts from Rep. Veronica Escobar's (D-TX) Spanish response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address. The English translation follows the Spanish.

Aquí en Texas, los líderes republicanos se han negado a mover un dedo para mejorar el acceso a una salud asequible y de calidad. En mi estado, la expansión de Medicaid podría proporcionar atención a cientos de miles de tejanos.

A la vez, los republicanos de todo el país luchan activamente para desmantelar los beneficios que salvan vidas, trabajando en las cortes para eliminar hasta la última protección de la Ley del Cuidado de Salud a Bajo Precio, incluyendo protecciones para los 130 millones de personas con enfermedades preexistentes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats to attack Trump’s focus on the stock market over American workers in State of the Union response

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

The following are excerpts from the Democratic response by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.

During my campaign, people told me to fix the damn roads – because blown tires and broken windshields are downright dangerous. And car repairs take money from rent, child care, or groceries.

And we – the Democrats – are doing something about it.

***

I was holding down a new job, caring for my newborn daughter as well as my mom at the end of her brain cancer battle. I was up all night with a baby and during the day, I had to fight my mom’s insurance company when they wrongly denied her coverage for chemotherapy.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump aides question Jared Kushner’s ‘change of strategy’ to convince voters the president isn’t racist

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is leading a "change of strategy" within the his father-in-law's presidential campaign that is doubted by other aides, according to a new report in The New York Times.

The newspaper reported, "privately, several senior Trump aides expressed skepticism of Mr. Kushner’s belief that broad numbers of black voters, whose views of the president are overwhelmingly negative, are persuadable. Running an ad aimed at black voters — which could also have the effect of reassuring white suburban women, a worrisome demographic for the campaign, that the president is not racist — was a change of strategy from Mr. Trump’s previous efforts to simply energize and turn out his base."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image