Trump insulted roomful of news anchors to their faces — and they just sat there and did nothing: report

When President Donald Trump announced he was disinviting CNN from the pre-State of the Union luncheon event, the prominent news anchors who were still invited to the event had several options of how to respond. They could have chosen to boycott the event in protest of a president who tries to bully and intimidate the free press. Alternatively, they could have attended but asked the president in person to justify his decision.

According to The Daily Beast, what they actually chose to do was sit there and chuckle self-deprecatingly as the president of the United States mocked them to their faces.

“Much to the disappointment of folks at CNN, nobody at the long table — who included NBC’s Lester Holt and Chuck Todd, ABC’s David Muir and George Stephanopoulos, and CBS’s Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan — bothered to ask why the president had gone out of his way to exclude the cable network run by Trump’s former friend Jeff Zucker,” wrote Beast editor Lloyd Grove. “‘MSDNC [sic] isn’t here as well,’ Trump quipped — to polite chuckles but zero protests (not even by Meet the Press and MSNBC anchor Todd) from his captive audience, who were there ostensibly for a briefing on tonight’s State of the Union address but instead were treated to a lot of presidential boasting about his poll numbers and the ‘through-the-roof’ stock market, and a lot of gloating about the ‘fiasco’ of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses and the general disarray in the out-of-power party.”

One of the guests reportedly said, “He was chill. He wasn’t angry at all. He was friendly, outgoing, and relaxed. He was confident that he’ll be re-elected.”