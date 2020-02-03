Quantcast
Trump invited Saudi crown prince to his residence just before 2016 election: report

1 hour ago

On Monday, BuzzFeed News released documents that show Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Donald Trump one week before the 2016 election, at Trump’s “private residence.”

This came after an August 2016 meeting in which George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman who recently pleaded guilty to child sex crimes, told Trump that the Saudi prince was interested in supporting his campaign.

The meeting was disclosed by Rick Gates, the former associate of Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort. Both Manafort and Gates were convicted of federal crimes in connection with the Russia investigation.

The documents were released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. They mainly detail the “302s,” or interview notes made by the FBI investigators.

