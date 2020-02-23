Trump is about to endure vegetarian meals on India trip — but friend admits ‘I have never seen him eat a vegetable’

An uncomfortable cultural division is about to pay out in India this week, as a burger-loving president will be forced to attend several vegetarian meals.

President Donald Trump, who prefers his steaks well-done and his burgers from McDonald’s, will have at least one lunch and a banquit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a deoted vegitarian.

CNN spoke with a person close to the president who has dined with him several times. According to the friend, every now and then, the president will have a salad, but outside of that, “I have never seen him eat a vegetable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Often, international leaders have found ways to accommodate Trump’s dietary restrictions for processed foods, but most Indian states ban cow slaughter. The only places that don’t are Kerala, West Bengal, and states of the North-East.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do in this case. They don’t serve cheeseburgers,” a former official told CNN.

Read the full report at CNN.