Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is about to endure vegetarian meals on India trip — but friend admits ‘I have never seen him eat a vegetable’

Published

4 mins ago

on

An uncomfortable cultural division is about to pay out in India this week, as a burger-loving president will be forced to attend several vegetarian meals.

President Donald Trump, who prefers his steaks well-done and his burgers from McDonald’s, will have at least one lunch and a banquit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a deoted vegitarian.

CNN spoke with a person close to the president who has dined with him several times. According to the friend, every now and then, the president will have a salad, but outside of that, “I have never seen him eat a vegetable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Often, international leaders have found ways to accommodate Trump’s dietary restrictions for processed foods, but most Indian states ban cow slaughter. The only places that don’t are Kerala, West Bengal, and states of the North-East.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do in this case. They don’t serve cheeseburgers,” a former official told CNN.

Read the full report at CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is about to endure vegetarian meals on India trip– but friends admit ‘I have never seen him eat a vegetable’

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

An uncomfortable cultural division is about to pay out in India this week, as a burger-loving president will be forced to attend several vegetarian meals.

President Donald Trump, who prefers his steaks well-done and his burgers from McDonald's, will have at least one lunch and a banquit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a deoted vegitarian.

CNN spoke with a person close to the president who has dined with him several times. According to the friend, every now and then, the president will have a salad, but outside of that, "I have never seen him eat a vegetable."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Are Roger Stone’s attacks on the judge just a desperate attempt to score a new trial?

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

Once again, Roger Stone's lawyers filed a demand that Judge Amy Berman Jackson recuse herself from his case. And once again, Jackson denied the attempt.

Stone's relationship with Berman Jackson has been fraught with melodrama that seems entirely of his own making.

In the very early days of the trial, Stone was put under a gag order to keep the case out of the news and ensure the jury could remain impartial. Stone not only broke the gag rule, but he also went on his own personal attack against the judge, posting a photo of the judge surrounded by the crosshairs of a gun.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House swears absence of Mulvaney on Trump’s India trip has nothing to do with comments begging for immigrants

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

The White House swears that the real reason chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was nixed at the last minute from attending the India trip has nothing to do with his latest comments about the desperate need for immigrants for the future of the United States.

Mulvaney was outed this week after he was caught on tape saying that the United States is "desperate" for immigrants.

"We are desperate — desperate — for more people," Mulvaney told a private group in England Wednesday. "We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we've had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image