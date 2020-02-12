Trump is eroding the ‘fundamental bedrock’ of a ‘rule of law society’: Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe broke down for anchor Wolf Blitzer how unprecedented President Donald Trump’s interference in the Justice Department is.
“It’s hard to even explain what a departure this is from every reasonable standard of how to conduct prosecutions and investigations in a rule of law society in which all people are treated the same,” said McCabe. “One the fundamental bedrocks of that is the president does not get involved in criminal prosecutions. Certainly doesn’t weigh in with his preferences on sentences, wouldn’t typically attack witnesses, wouldn’t assail the government for recruiting informants, but these are all things that this president has done repeatedly.”
“[In your] 21 years in the FBI, have you ever seen a president attack a federal judge, for example, or go after prosecutors, federal prosecutors, along these lines?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“Not only have I never seen it, the one time that I can remember — President Obama, you may recall, made an offhanded, impertinent remark during our investigation of the Hillary Clinton email situation, in which he opined that we were unlikely to find much. And that simple statement rocked us to the core. I can tell you that we were incredibly concerned about asking ourselves what did that mean, was the president trying to tell us what his intent was for the investigation?”
“Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. President Obama didn’t interfere in our investigation in any way,” added McCabe. “But just that simple mention really put us on edge. Now we live in a world, under this president, where these sorts of things happen very directly and overtly everyday.”
CNN
CNN
