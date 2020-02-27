Trump is getting a ‘no-confidence vote from financial markets’ over erratic coronavirus response: CNN’s Harwood
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank once again in early trading on Thursday amid concerns about how the spread of the coronavirus will impact the economy.
CNN’s John Harwood on Thursday said that President Donald Trump’s efforts to calm markets by appointing Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the government’s coronavirus response had clearly flopped, as the Dow dropped by more than 700 points in early trading.
“What you have seen today and last night, when Dow futures fell while that press conference was going, on is a no confidence vote from financial markets,” Harwood said. “You have the president appointing Mike Pence saying he’s good on health — we all remember that as governor of Indiana, he struggled to cope with a public health crisis on HIV by delaying needle exchanges. That had real consequences in terms of lives lost, so the administration has not gotten its act together.”
Harwood also pointed to Trump’s defense of his decision to cut funding at the Centers for Disease Control by saying that he could simply hire more people at CDC if he needed to.
“That is not how effective government management works and markets are registering their reaction to that,” he said.
Watch the video below.
NYT reporter reveals the stunning reason Trump believed coronavirus would disappear next month
On CNN Thursday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that President Donald Trump is angry about his administration's coronavirus response — in part because he misunderstood what the experts told him about the disease and thought they meant it was going to go away soon.
"The president has been very frustrated with the public messaging of this from his administration, but not for the reasons that people necessarily think," said Haberman. "It's because there were experts who were saying one thing from the CDC, which was that there is this problem growing, and then he was trying to tamp this down in his own comments, and he keeps saying something that, as I understand it, is a misinterpretation of what he was told in a briefing, which was that viruses tend to decrease in numbers in terms of spread during warmer weather. He has taken that and put his own spin on it which is, it's going to stop by April. He's been telling people that for a while."
‘Set up for failure’: CNN’s Camerota speculates Pence is about to become Trump’s coronavirus fall guy
President Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak -- but CNN's Alisyn Camerota said that the president may have given the VP an impossible task.
Reacting to the news that Pence would be the point man for the government's efforts to contain the virus, Camerota said that it might be too late to really get a handle on a situation that is already highly likely to do real damage to both public health and the economy.
"It seemed Vice President Pence may be set up for failure," she said. "Not intentionally, but how is he going to get his arms around this?"