Trump is in a ‘fight-or-flight state’ over coronavirus: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Trump biographer and “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz laid out the president’s state of mind over the coronavirus crisis.
“Let’s understand Trump,” said Schwartz. “Trump is the chief energy officer of this land. So, in other words, his energy has a disproportionate impact on all our energy. And he already raised the anxiety of people over the last four years considerably. He’ll exploit fear if he thinks that serves him, or deny fear if he thinks that serves him.”
“That’s an important point,” said host Ari Melber. “You’re arguing, as someone who worked with him, that while we just heard about a public interest approach, you’re saying you don’t see him using public interest?”
“No,” said Schwartz emphatically. “As anybody who is in an activated fight-or-flight state, which is where Trump lives, his vision narrows and it narrows to the threat he feels and the threat he feels is not from a pandemic, even though it might likely happen. The threat he feels is to his re-election, and his power. So everything he does is going to be a response to that. And that’s not the public interest.”
‘No time for being patronized,’ say youth climate leaders as UK cops warn parents over Fridays for Future protest
"Young people should not be underestimated—we have a voice and we are strong."
Youth organizers of a Friday climate protest in Bristol, United Kingdom said they have "no time for being patronized" after local police sent a letter to parents warning of inadequate safety measures for the upcoming demonstration, which teenage activist Greta Thunberg and thousands of others are expected to attend.
Trump spent 45 minutes talking with cast of right-wing play dramatizing ‘Deep State’ conspiracy theories: report
The coronavirus emergency has given President Donald Trump one of the most daunting tests of his administration, with less than a year to go before he stands for re-election.
And yet in the midst of all the chaos, one thing the president found time to do on Thursday was meet with the cast of a bizarre right-wing play dramatizing the supposed "deep state" plot at the FBI to frame Trump in the Russia investigation.
According to The Daily Beast, Trump spent 45 minutes talking with the people behind "FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers," which focuses on the affair between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The leading roles of Strzok and Page were played by Dean Cain, the former Superman actor, and Kristy Swanson, who played the starring role in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie.