Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is like a ‘bank robber who leaves clues for cops to follow but never gets caught’: op-ed

Published

3 mins ago

on

In a piece for the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Kathleen Parker writes that despite President Trump’s reckless behavior in office, he’s is enjoying two “pranks” of fate: the vote-counting app apocalypse in Iowa, and his likely acquittal in the Senate.

While riding on these potential victories, Trump gave his State of the Union address this Tuesday and took credit for a vibrant economy — one that he soared into while riding on President Obama’s coattails. Ultimately, according to Parker, Trump is the “luckiest guy ever to hold the office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite being like the bank robber who practically leaves bread crumbs for the cops to follow, he never seems to get caught,” Parker writes, adding that the good fortunes for Trump will continue if Democrats don’t get their act together.

“Though he still falls short of exoneration, Trump doesn’t let such details interfere with his own reality,” Parker continues. “When the Mueller investigation failed to find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, he insisted he was found ‘innocent.'”

Parker contends that Trump will do the same thing when his acquittal from the Senate is handed down by claiming he’s been exonerated. Either way, as it stands the story is that Trump is still winning “while Democratic candidates, who spent months of sweat and lucre in pursuit of a little lightning beneath their feet — waited in line to lose.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump national security adviser busted for blatant lies about the president asking Ukraine to investigate Biden

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Wednesday told a blatant lie about President Donald Trump's efforts to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

As reported by Politico's Natasha Bertrand, O'Brien was asked by a reporter if the Trump administration would continue pressing the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden.

The national security adviser responded by denying the president had ever made such a request.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian activist plans to sue NFL because Shakira and J-Lo performances endangered his eternal soul

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The halftime show at this year's Super Bowl, featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez dancing in daring outfits onstage, drew fury from right-wing Christians — as two middle-aged women of color showing skin is apparently more shameful to them than the president of the United States bragging about assaulting women.

But according to Right Wing Watch, one Christian activist, Dave Daubenmire, is taking things even further. On his "Pass the Salt" podcast, Daubenmire said that he plans to sue the National Football League because the halftime show threatens to prevent him "from getting into the kingdom of Heaven."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Democrats can still beat Trump — but they ‘cannot afford’ another Iowa-style disaster: Ex-Republican

Published

40 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Tom Nichols, a former Republican who is a professor at the Naval War College, has written an op-ed for The Atlantic warning Democrats that they are in real danger of blowing the 2020 election to President Donald Trump if they suffer another humiliating debacle like the one they suffered during the Iowa caucus on Monday.

The optics of the Democratic Party blowing its first 2020 caucus are devastating at a time when the party is arguing that Trump is too incompetent and corrupt to be trusted with another four years in power.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image