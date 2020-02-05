Trump is like a ‘bank robber who leaves clues for cops to follow but never gets caught’: op-ed

In a piece for the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Kathleen Parker writes that despite President Trump’s reckless behavior in office, he’s is enjoying two “pranks” of fate: the vote-counting app apocalypse in Iowa, and his likely acquittal in the Senate.

While riding on these potential victories, Trump gave his State of the Union address this Tuesday and took credit for a vibrant economy — one that he soared into while riding on President Obama’s coattails. Ultimately, according to Parker, Trump is the “luckiest guy ever to hold the office.”

“Despite being like the bank robber who practically leaves bread crumbs for the cops to follow, he never seems to get caught,” Parker writes, adding that the good fortunes for Trump will continue if Democrats don’t get their act together.

“Though he still falls short of exoneration, Trump doesn’t let such details interfere with his own reality,” Parker continues. “When the Mueller investigation failed to find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, he insisted he was found ‘innocent.'”

Parker contends that Trump will do the same thing when his acquittal from the Senate is handed down by claiming he’s been exonerated. Either way, as it stands the story is that Trump is still winning “while Democratic candidates, who spent months of sweat and lucre in pursuit of a little lightning beneath their feet — waited in line to lose.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.