Trump is terrified that Russian interference is ‘undercutting his legitimacy’: ex-DNI lawyer

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Robert Litt, the former general counsel to the Director of National Intelligence, cut to the heart of President Donald Trump’s fury over the ongoing reports Russia is planning to intervene to rig the presidential election in his favor.

“Why do you think he refuses to accept the intelligence, and now, by his behavior and this coincidence that is not a coincidence, seems to be having the same reaction again?” asked host Erin Burnett.

“Well, I don’t want to go into psychoanalyzing the president, but it’s pretty clear that he views the possibility that the Russians attempted to influence the election on his behalf is undercutting his legitimacy in some respect,” said Litt. “He’s working backwards from that conclusion to talk about the facts … this has been a consistent pattern all along of denial of what the intelligence community is finding.”

