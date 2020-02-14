Trump is upset DOJ didn’t prosecute Andrew McCabe — and thinks ‘action should be taken’: report

President Donald Trump was angered to learn that the Department of Justice found no grounds to prosecute Andrew McCabe, The Washington Post reported Friday.

“The Justice Department on Friday revealed it would not charge former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, a longtime target of President Trump’s wrath, exacerbating the angry divide between Trump, his attorney general and federal law enforcement officials,” the newspaper explained. “The development came just a day after Attorney General William P. Barr made a televised entreaty to Trump to stop tweeting about criminal cases — and just hours after Trump defied that request.”

Officials are denying that Barr is imminent danger of being fired.

“While three White House officials said Barr, one of Trump’s most loyal and effective cabinet secretaries, was in no immediate danger of being fired, the attorney general’s relationship with the president is facing its gravest threat yet,” the paper reported. “Inside and outside the Justice Department, officials watched warily — some questioning if Barr was truly at odds with Trump, others heartened by what seemed to be Barr defending the institution’s historic independence and all wondering what comes next.”

Trump was reportedly unhappy with the decision.

“Officials familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s interactions, said the president was not told about the McCabe decision in advance and was upset,” The Post reported. “White House lawyers, including White House counsel Pat Cipollone, moved to calm the president, these people said. One official said Trump ‘believes very strongly that action should be taken.'”

Trump and Barr spoke today, after POTUS bucked his request to not tweet & Barr and DOJ decided not to charge McCabe. POTUS unhappy with decision but Barr’s job is safe for now, admin officials say. Latest w/⁦@mattzap⁩ & ⁦@DevlinBarrett⁩: https://t.co/nNK9wsKlSt — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 15, 2020