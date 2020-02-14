Quantcast
Trump is upset DOJ didn’t prosecute Andrew McCabe — and thinks ‘action should be taken’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was angered to learn that the Department of Justice found no grounds to prosecute Andrew McCabe, The Washington Post reported Friday.

“The Justice Department on Friday revealed it would not charge former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, a longtime target of President Trump’s wrath, exacerbating the angry divide between Trump, his attorney general and federal law enforcement officials,” the newspaper explained. “The development came just a day after Attorney General William P. Barr made a televised entreaty to Trump to stop tweeting about criminal cases — and just hours after Trump defied that request.”

Officials are denying that Barr is imminent danger of being fired.

“While three White House officials said Barr, one of Trump’s most loyal and effective cabinet secretaries, was in no immediate danger of being fired, the attorney general’s relationship with the president is facing its gravest threat yet,” the paper reported. “Inside and outside the Justice Department, officials watched warily — some questioning if Barr was truly at odds with Trump, others heartened by what seemed to be Barr defending the institution’s historic independence and all wondering what comes next.”

Trump was reportedly unhappy with the decision.

“Officials familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s interactions, said the president was not told about the McCabe decision in advance and was upset,” The Post reported. “White House lawyers, including White House counsel Pat Cipollone, moved to calm the president, these people said. One official said Trump ‘believes very strongly that action should be taken.'”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump to ‘take a lap’ at Daytona 500 while being driven in the presidential limousine: reports

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

The president of the United States wants to be driven around the Daytona 500 race track in the presidential limousine on Sunday.

During the NASCAR race, finishing drivers will complete 200 laps around the 2.5 mile-long track.

The news was reported by Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts.

https://twitter.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1228497773026258944

Trump's 2020 reelection campaign announced on Friday that they were paying for an airplane with a Trump banner to circle the track.

“NASCAR fans are patriots who support the President in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about Keeping America Great during the Great American Race," campaign manager Brad Pascale argued.

Mike Bloomberg ripped President Obama in 2016 for failing to bridge racial divisions: ‘That’s his job’

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Yet another video has been recently unearthed showing Michael Bloomberg making eyebrow-raising comments about racism in America.

The comments, uncovered by HuffPost, were made when Bloomberg addressed Oxford University in England in November of 2016.

"I would argue that today we are more segregated, in America certainly, than we were, in terms of race, than we were a dozen years ago, and yet we’re just finishing up eight years with our first black president. 'Why are we more separated than we were before?' is the question you’ve got to ask yourself," Bloomberg argued.

"Why, during the Obama administration, didn’t we pull together? Ask the president. That’s his job really, to pull people together," he declared.

