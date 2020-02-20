Trump jokes that he’ll stay in office for 26 more years — and all his media critics are ‘going to miss us’

At his latest campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, President Donald Trump launched into one of his typical attacks on media reports that print unflattering information about him, raging about “fake news” and calling it “so disgusting.”

He then joked that he will be in office for 26 more years — which would be a flagrant violation of the Constitution’s two-term limit for presidents — and that when he does, “they’re going to miss us.”

Watch below: