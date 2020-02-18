Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump just admitted that he makes Bill Barr’s job ‘impossible’

Published

1 min ago

on

Despite Attorney General Bill Barr’s plea for his boss to stop tweeting about Justice Department matters, President Donald Trump continued to launch attacks at prosecutors and the judiciary on Tuesday morning in his fury at certain federal cases.

He did this even though, as he admitted to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, he agreed with Barr’s claim that such actions made the attorney general’s job “impossible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr said last week after outrage erupted about the attorney general’s intervention to lower the sentencing recommendation in the Roger Stone case, which Trump had publicly decried.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted calls for Stone to get a new trial, slammed former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his prosecutors, and quoted criticism of Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Later, while speaking with reporters, Trump was asked: “Are you making [Barr’s] job impossible?”

“Yeah, I do make his job harder,” Trump said. “I do agree with that. I think that’s true. He’s a very straight shooter, we have a great attorney general. He is working very hard. He’s working against a lot of people that don’t want to see good things happen, in my opinion. That’s my opinion, not his opinion. You will have to ask what his opinion is.”

But Trump continued to insist that, because he is unfairly treated by the news (he apparently discounted the existence of Fox News and other conservative outlets), he needs to use Twitter to get his message out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will say this, social media, for me, has been very important,” he said. “It gives me a voice. I don’t get that voice in the press, in the media.”

Of course, if Trump felt he couldn’t get his message out without making the job of his attorney general — one of the most significant members of the Cabinet — “impossible,” one would think the most responsible choice would be to resign.

Watch Trump’s comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

TurboTax is still tricking customers with tax prep ads that misuse the word ‘free’

Published

1 min ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

On Dec. 30, the IRS announced it was revamping a long-standing agreement with the online tax preparation industry in which companies offer free filing to people with incomes below certain levels, a category that includes 70% of filers. The change in what’s known as the Free File program came in the wake of multiple ProPublica articles that revealed how the companies in the program steered customers eligible for free filing to their paid offerings. Under the updated agreement, the companies are now prohibited from hiding their Free File webpages from Google searches, and the IRS was allowed to create its own online tax-filing system.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s going to pardon everyone Mueller indicted’: Trump sets off alarms with out-of-the-blue ‘pardon spree’

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump issued pardons or commuted sentences for 11 people -- including "junk bond king" Michael Milken and a former contestant on his "Apprentice" reality TV show.

The president commuted the sentence for disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoned former San Francisco 49ers own Edward DeBartolo Jr. and former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik, among others.

WH just announced a list of 11 people pardoned/sentences commuted by President Trump:-Edward DeBartolo, Jr.-Bernie Kerik-Mike Milken-Paul Pogue-Ariel Friedler-David Safavian-Angela Stanton-Rod Blagojevich-Tynice Nichole Hall-Crystal Munoz -Judith Negron

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A Federal investigation of Lev Parnas is inching closer to Trump’s personal attorney

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Federal prosecutors sought to obtain new documents related to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's consulting firm as they weigh new charges against his associates in connection to a company that paid him $500,000, according to a new report.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), an office once led by Giuliani, are considering additional charges against two indicted associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, for misleading investors about Fraud Guarantee, the company which made the large payment to Giuliani in August 2018, CNN reported. Parnas helped Giuliani hunt for damaging information on the Bidens in Ukraine.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image