Trump just had a weapons-grade crazy post-impeachment tantrum — here are the most insane moments

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday held an hour-long address to the American people in which he attacked his political opponents and shouted expletives while Republican lawmakers cheered him on.

The president’s angry tirade included attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), and also featured some bizarre off-the-cuff ramblings about his Republican allies.

Below are the most insane moments from the president’s post-impeachment rant.

1.) Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) wife really loves him because she was visibly upset after he got shot.

For unexplained reasons, the president gave a recap of the 2017 shooting at a congressional softball game practice that put Scalise in the hospital. Trump said he was impressed at how emotional his wife, Jennifer Scalise, got when visiting him in the hospital.

“A lot of wives wouldn’t give a damn,” he said.

2.) Trump calls Pelosi and Schiff “horrible” people.

The president had few kind words to say for Pelosi and Schiff, two of the House of Representatives’ most powerful Democrats who lead the impeachment effort against him.

In particular, he called Schiff a “failed screenwriter,” and he accused Pelosi of lying about praying for him. He also used the term “horrible person” to describe both Democratic lawmakers.

3.) Trump bashes Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and accuses him of using his Mormon faith as a “crutch” to convict him of abuse of power.

“Then you have some who used religion as a crutch,” Trump said of Romney citing his religious faith to justify convicting the president in the Senate impeachment trial. He then referred to Romney as a “failed presidential candidate” and “guy who can’t stand the fact that he ran one of the worst campaigns in the history of the presidency.”

4.) Trump pays very creepy tribute to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) by complimenting her looks and “that mouth.”

Trump gave a very strange shout out to Stefanik, who emerged as one of his most vocal defenders in the House of Representatives during last year’s impeachment inquiry.

“I thought, ‘she looks good, she looks like good talent,'” Trump said of Stefanik. “But I didn’t realize that when she opens that mouth, she was killing them.”

5.) Trump falsely claims that former FBI Director James Comey was helping lead a “coup” against him.

The president once again attacked former law enforcement officials who investigated his political campaign.

“They were going to try to overthrow the government of the U.S., a duly-elected president,” Trump said. “And if I didn’t fire Comey, we would never have found this stuff out, because when I fired that sleazebag, all hell broke out.”

6.) Trump claims that he was not just acquitted by the Senate, but that he achieved “total acquittal.”

The president doubled down on his claim that his infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect,” even though it lead to a majority in the House of Representatives voting to impeach him and 48 percent of the United States Senate voting to convict him.

He then boasted that this all means he was completely vindicated.

“Now we have that gorgeous word, I never thought a word would sound so good, it’s called ‘total acquittal,'” he said.

7.) Trump says that all the investigations that have been launched into him and his administration are “bullsh*t.

Even though special counsel Robert Mueller outlined multiple instances of potentially criminal obstruction of justice by the president, and even though he got impeached in the House of Representatives, Trump continued to insist that nothing he did was worth any kind of investigation.

“It was bullsh*t!” the president fumed.


