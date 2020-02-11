Quantcast
Trump kicks his biggest fans off food stamps

1 min ago

Commentary

Over and over, most recently in his State of the Union address, President Trump has declared that “poverty is plummeting” and that he is weaning people off food stamps.Yes, we are rebounding from a recession, a trend that began well before he took office. And indeed, his administration has sought to toss millions of Americans off safety net programs like food stamps – once again a target for cuts in his 2021 budget.But is Trump really helping the ‘Little Guy’?“It’s not that he came up with a policy that helps people get through challenging times and get the support they need to move off the ro…

‘Emasculated pissant’ Devin Nunes scorched by talk radio host for media threats

1 min ago

February 11, 2020

According to a report from CNS News, a talk show host in San Francisco went off on Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after he appeared on Fox News to complain about the media which he believes is hostile to Republicans.

Speaking with host Laura Ingraham last Thursday, the Republican lawmaker who has been filing lawsuits against his critics stated, "The most important thing that the president has done, of all the things that he’s done that are very important – but, he’s finally outed the media. The media in this town has been corrupt – and it took somebody like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell to where, now, they’ll just openly go out."

GOP is a ‘party of thugs’ who has only enabled Trump’s post-impeachment revenge spree: columnist

29 mins ago

February 11, 2020

On Tuesday, writing for The Nation, Joan Walsh scorched the GOP as a "party of thugs" for its complicity in President Donald Trump's shattering of institutional norms — and his post-impeachment rampage against intraparty figures and administration officials who he perceives to have wronged him.

"With his Friday 'reassignments' of Army Lt. Cols. Alexander and Yevgeny Vindman, as well as his 'recalling' European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, Donald Trump proved that his impeachment acquittal unleashed him to climb new heights of vindictiveness, and probably lawlessness, too," wrote Walsh. "Remember when Republican senators feigned outrage because House impeachment manager Adam Schiff referenced reports that Trump was warning that anyone who crossed him would find his or her 'head on a pike'? Good times."

Shocking stats show how Trump’s ‘record stock market’ is only helping the super rich

31 mins ago

February 11, 2020

President Donald Trump regularly crows about the performance of the stock market during his presidency, but that particular talking point is likely to fall flat with ordinary American voters.

The Financial Times reports that new research from Goldman Sachs shows that "the richest 1 percent of Americans now account for more than half the value of equities owned by U.S. households," while the bottom 90 percent of the country held just 12 percent of the value of stocks.

What's more, Goldman Sachs believes that soaring equities prices will only enable the super rich to strengthen their grip on stock market wealth.

