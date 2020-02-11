Trump kicks his biggest fans off food stamps
Over and over, most recently in his State of the Union address, President Trump has declared that “poverty is plummeting” and that he is weaning people off food stamps.Yes, we are rebounding from a recession, a trend that began well before he took office. And indeed, his administration has sought to toss millions of Americans off safety net programs like food stamps – once again a target for cuts in his 2021 budget.But is Trump really helping the ‘Little Guy’?“It’s not that he came up with a policy that helps people get through challenging times and get the support they need to move off the ro…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Comments: