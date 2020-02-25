Trump massively lies about the number of people in the US with coronavirus: ‘We’re really down to probably about 10’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday spent about 45 minutes lying about a wide variety of topics during a press conference in India. Among the topics he chose to not tell the truth about were the stock market, Ebola, Russia’s interference in the 2020 election, and the coronavirus, as The American Independent noted.
But it’s Trump’s lie about the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. of COVID-19, better known as the Wuhan Coronavirus, or just coronavirus, that is making many even more concerned about the lack of awareness and preparation by Trump and his administration to battle what the World Health Organization says is a virus with “unlimited potential.”
Trump bragged that what he has done to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. is unprecedented, which is false. Just hours ago several U.S. Senators, after attending a classified briefing on the cornoavirus, warned just how poorly prepared the Trump administration is to handle it, especially if and when it becomes a pandemic.
The CDC just warned that the spread of the coronavirus inside the U.S. is inevitable.
“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” a top CDC official said.
But Trump is lying about U.S. preparedness and about the number of Americans infected, which is dangerous.
“We’re really down to probably about 10,” Trump told reporters.
Trump on coronavirus: “We’re really down to probably about 10 [cases].” (More than two dozen Americans had the illness as of yesterday.) pic.twitter.com/pZHkrG9FlT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020
As of Monday, the World Health Organization reports there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. There are also nearly 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide. The U.S. could quickly face a dramatic rise if the Trump administration does not act immediately.
UPDATE: 12:58 PM ET –
“I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away … We’re fortunate so far and we think it’s going to remain that way.” — Trump 5 hours ago https://t.co/AT9ip14gzK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020
