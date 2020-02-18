Trump may even pardon former Detroit mayor in November to score Black Michigan votes: Root editor
One of the things President Donald Trump’s pardons revealed Tuesday is that Trump isn’t above using the judicial system for political purposes, said Jason Johnson, politics editor at “The Root.”
In a panel discussion with MSNBC’s Brian Williams, Johnson said that it’s all indicative of a man who wants to believe that he is an all-powerful king of the United States.
“The goal is Donald Trump wants to use all of the sort of pardons and this commuting of sentences in order to create a commercial,” he explained. “It’s theater. ‘I’m the benevolent king. I can put my thumb up or down like a powerful emperor. Look at all these people I can rescue.’ And when he does that, and people come out like Rod Blagojevich, and they say, ‘Oh, hey, I owe him this or I’m going to give school (sic) to that person,’ it allows him to sort of demonstrate that he’s got an imperial presidency.”
He explained that he wouldn’t put it past Trump to pardon former Detroit Mayor “Kwame Kilpatrick right before the election in an attempt to engage African-American voters.”
Kilpatrick was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice in 2008 and was forced to resign.
“The president uses the legal system and his power as the president of the United States in order to create these performances, to weaken judicial norms, and to engage in campaign advertising,” he closed. “It is disturbing. It’s distressing. There doesn’t appear to be any guardrails, and it’s up to all of us to point out what it is he’s doing so that the public isn’t convinced that this is how the government is supposed to operate.”
America’s millionaires just stopped paying into Social Security for the rest of 2020
On Wednesday, not even two full months into 2020, millionaires will stop paying into Social Security for the year due to the program's payroll tax cap.
The cap limits annual wages subject to the Social Security payroll tax to the first $137,700. Sarah Rawlins, program associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), wrote Tuesday that the cap means "someone who makes $1,000,000 per year stops paying into the program on February 19, 2020."
"That makes a millionaire's effective tax rate well below the 6.2% of income that most Americans pay," Rawlins noted. "Instead, it is less than 1% of a millionaire's income. The Social Security tax is only levied on wages, excluding income from other sources like capital gains, meaning those with wages over the cap likely have an effective tax rate even lower than this estimate."
DOJ puts out bizarre late-night statement: AG Bill Barr ‘has no plans to resign’
The Department of Justice put out a statement Tuesday evening denying that Attorney General Bill Barr would be resigning from office.
Kerri Kupec, the director of communications and public affairs at DOJ, issued the statement at 10:28 p.m. in Washington, DC.
"Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign," Kupec announced.
The denial came after a Washington Post report that Barr was considering quitting if Trump continues to tweet about active investigations.
2020 Election
‘She’s your damn senator’: Emerson College blasted for leaving Elizabeth Warren out of 2020 poll
Emerson College was blasted for leaving their own senator out of head-to-head matchups in their latest nationwide poll.
The poll showed four candidates with double-digit support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) measured at 29%, former Vice President Joe Biden was at 22%, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at 14% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in at 12%.
But the poll did not even test Warren in head-to-head matchups with Trump.