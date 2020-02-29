Quantcast
Trump met with off-color jokes after ‘groping’ American flag: ‘So Ivanka wasn’t available?’

3 mins ago

President Donald Trump was ridiculed with crude jokes after he aggressively hugged an American flag following a campaign speech to the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

As “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones played.

“I love you baby,” Trump told the flag.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s latest intimate encounter with a flag:

2020 Election

Joe Biden projected winner of South Carolina primary

Published

59 mins ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the South Carolina Democratic primary, according to multiple media reports.

The Associated Press, NBC News, ABC News and CNN called the race for the former vice president immediately upon the polls closing.

If official results match the projections, which were based on exit polls, it will mark Biden's first state victory while running for president after failing to win during his 2008 and 1998 bids.

Former DNC Chair and a former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) endorsed the former vice president after the polls closed in South Carolina. Virginia is one of the Super Tuesday states that will be voting on Tuesday.

Trump claims ‘there is no reason to panic’ over coronavirus epidemic: ‘Our country is prepared for any circumstance’

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump urged Americans not to panic over the novel coronavirus Saturday after the first death on US soil was confirmed, even as France ramped up its security measures by cancelling all mass gatherings.

The virus has now hit 61 countries across the globe, prompting the World Health Organization to raise its risk assessment to its highest level.

Worldwide, more than 2,900 people have been killed and nearly 86,000 infected since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Its rapid spread beyond China's borders in the past week has caused stock markets to sink to their lowest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis over fears the disease could wreak havoc on the world economy.

