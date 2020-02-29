Trump met with off-color jokes after ‘groping’ American flag: ‘So Ivanka wasn’t available?’

President Donald Trump was ridiculed with crude jokes after he aggressively hugged an American flag following a campaign speech to the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

As “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones played.

“I love you baby,” Trump told the flag.

Trump concludes CPAC by hugging the American flag while saying, "I love you baby." pic.twitter.com/2HiI01O1ca — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s latest intimate encounter with a flag:

Taking a knee before a US flag is nationalist blasphemy. But grabbing a US flag by the pussy is nationalist catnip. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 29, 2020

Someone replaced the Adderall with Bath Salts again. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) February 29, 2020

This is not normal and it's beyond creepy. #25thAmendmentNow — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 29, 2020

That flag had to sign a Non disclosure agreement — Michael P (@mike_prid15) February 29, 2020

How can anyone not be completely horrified that this man is our president. He's insane. — MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) February 29, 2020

Grab 'em by the stars and stripes. It's super awkward watching Trump feel up that flag just like he does Ivanka. — Guillotine Enthusiast 🌊🌊🌊 (@brimstonejack) February 29, 2020

Trump molesting the American flag again. So Ivanka wasn't available? https://t.co/68sFiDJMlQ — 🇺🇸 Joey Poirier (@realjoeypoirier) February 29, 2020

Mental illness fully on display and no one who could do something, will — I Am Marie R (@alt_ramsey) February 29, 2020

No one needs anything other than that vid clip to prove how ridiculous he truly is. — Dissent.Is.Patriotic. (@MarkIKendrick) February 29, 2020

Flag desecration. — OfDonald (@OfDonaldJ) February 29, 2020

Somebody needs to have Ronan Farrow get out to talk to that flag. #FreeToo https://t.co/CeZMpLA4qb — Sean Ryan (@seanryan4) February 29, 2020

