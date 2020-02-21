Trump mocks South Korea’s ‘Parasite’ Oscar win
US President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for the South Korean film “Parasite,” asking how a foreign movie could get the honor.
“How bad was the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked the crowd at a packed re-election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump asked in disbelief.
“Parasite,” a dark comedy exploring class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood’s biggest prize.
Saying “was it good? I don’t know,” Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film.
Neon, the US distributor for “Parasite,” answered the president on Twitter, saying his opposition to the subtitled film was “Understandable, he can’t read.”
Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist “America first” platform, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood’s golden age.
“Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard?'” he said.
The success of “Parasite” — which also garnered the Oscars for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature — has caused huge excitement in its home country, and South Koreans dismissed Trump’s comments as unsurprising and tasteless.
“I feel sorry for American citizens” for having Trump as their president, one Korean poster wrote on Facebook.
Another added: “Trump just proved that the Oscars had indeed been very local,” referencing an earlier description of the awards by “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho.
Bong and the movie’s cast were invited to lunch at South Korea’s presidential Blue House on Thursday, where President Moon Jae-in said he was “particularly proud of the fact that… Bong’s ability was so excellent that it broke down the barrier”.
At his rally Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him “a little wiseguy.”
Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the president’s impeachment.
US says preparing to sign deal with Taliban on February 29
The United States is preparing to sign a deal with the Taliban on February 29, building on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.
"Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward," he said in a statement released after visiting Saudi Arabia.
A week-long "reduction in violence" between the Taliban, the US and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman Javed Faisal told AFP on Friday.
‘We’ve definitely crossed the Rubicon’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe sounds alarm on Trump’s politicization of spy agencies
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump had crossed a point of no return in his politicization of the intelligence community.
The "Morning Joe" host noted that Trump had battled with intelligence agencies over Russia since before his inauguration, but Scarborough said the president's installation of a partisan ally to oversee the nation's spies was a dangerous move.
"This is a president who, of course, in the past has taken the word of Vladimir Putin and an ex-KGB agent over his own intel agencies when it comes to Russian's election interference," Scarborough said. "But he's backed down and allowed the intelligence community to do their jobs, they've reported to Congress that the Russians are still trying to interfere. Most of them call it the greatest threat to American democracy that we have."
New virus outbreaks in China and abroad rekindle concerns
An eruption of new coronavirus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns Friday about the spread of a deadly disease that has killed more than 2,200 people.
The World Health Organization warned nations could face a serious problem if they fail to "hit hard now" against the virus, which has infected more than 75,000 in China and over 1,100 abroad.
China has pointed to official figures showing new cases slowing this week as evidence that its drastic containment measures are working, but fresh infections emerged at two Beijing hospitals, and more than 500 others were reported in prisons across the country.