Trump tells his supporters the major American company he wants to destroy

President Donald Trump lashed out at his enemies, referred to coronavirus as a “hoax” and vowed to destroy an American company during a campaign speech in South Carolina on Friday.

Trump was campaigning to help reelected Lindsey Graham on the eve of South Carolina’s primary. Trump is not appearing on the ballot after the state Republican Party scrapped their primary to avoid embarrassing the president.

During his speech, Trump attacked the media, singling out MSNBC as “worse” than CNN.

He then went off on Comcast, MSNBC’s parent company.

Trump says NBC is worse than CNN. Adds, "And Comcast that spends millions and millions on their image, I’ll do everything I can to destroy their image." — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) February 29, 2020

Comcast employs 184,000 people and is the largest cable TV company and home internet provider in America.

Trump began to attack NBC for something about its coverage of his meeting with black leaders yesterday, but he got distracted by attacking parent Comcast and then by talking about being president for 25 years and never finished. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 29, 2020

Trump singles out NBC News and its parent company, Comcast, for criticism at his N. Charleston rally. "Comcast spends millions and millions on their image," Trump says. "I'll do everything possible to destroy their image." — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) February 29, 2020

