Trump nominates Texas Republican and ‘man of great talent’ to be Director of National Intelligence

President Donald Trump announced who he would like to be the next Director of National Intelligence on Friday evening.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) is the person Trump wants for the position.

I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The position is currently being held by acting DNI Richard Grenell, who has also been serving as ambassador to Germany.

He was preceded by acting DNI Joseph Maguire. Before that, Dan Coats held the position after acting DNI Mike Dempsey, who was the first to hold the position in the Trump administration.