Trump obliterated for commuting sentence of ‘symbol of corruption’ Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a pardon for billionaire former NFL owner Ed DeBartolo — and news broke shortly after that Trump plans to commute the sentence of disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Blagojevich, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his attempt to sell off Barack Obama’s former Senate seat to the highest bidder after the 2008 election, got to know Trump when he was a contestant on his “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show.

Since Trump’s election, his wife, Patti Blagojevich, has regularly gone on Fox News to lobby the president to pardon her husband, who so far has served just over half of his prison sentence.

Reaction to the Blagojevich commutation was swift and and harsh, as the president has shown himself more than willing to use his pardon power to help political allies including Sheriff Joe Arpaio, polemicist Dinesh D’Souza, and Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was accused by his own fellow soldiers of committing war crimes.

Check out some reactions to Trump’s latest commutations and pardons below.

Rod Blagojevich Trying To Sell Presidential Commutation To Cellmate For $2.8 Million https://t.co/UIczauJ3Tc pic.twitter.com/r0wdoNK5jt — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 18, 2020

Blagojevich was convicted of:

-fraud and conspiracy charges from trying to sell Obama’s Senate seat

-extorting a children’s hospital CEO and racetrack exec for campaign $

-lying to the FBI *But* he was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice and really that’s all that matters here. https://t.co/Kv5QgaAQjz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 18, 2020

Blagojevich was literally impeached and removed from office (in a unanimous vote), and barred from ever holding state office again. This is Trump’s way of saying f-you to the very idea of impeachment https://t.co/oClAxmTEem — David Nir (@DavidNir) February 18, 2020

Blagojevich appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice. Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, made a direct appeal to Trump by criticizing Obama, Comey, and Mueller on Fox News. The accelerating politicization of rule of law is extremely dangerous to American democracy. https://t.co/x1w7vRIbCb — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 18, 2020

Blagojevich appeared on Trump’s TV show, and his family reportedly hired Trump associates to lobby on his behalf. Trump is commuting the sentence of a man who is a symbol of corruption. What about the tens of thousands of other defendants convicted by DOJ every year? https://t.co/Nywn1SGMEm — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 18, 2020

Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr. Because corruption is legal now.https://t.co/6jSWLxg3jt — Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) February 18, 2020

Another pardon aimed directly at keeping people from testifying against Trump. DeBartolo Jr. pled guilty to failing to report a felony in a bribery case. https://t.co/8ykjDQHr5l — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) February 18, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump just pardoned to former 49ers executive Edward DeBartolo Jr. This man pleaded guilty in a huge extortion case. It’s as if Trump thinks extortion is perfectly fine. Who will Trump extort to cheat in the 2020 election? — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) February 18, 2020

Trump pardons/commutations: -Sherif convicted of racial profiling

-Dweeb convicted of campaign finance violations

-Sailors convicted or accused of war crimes

-Billionaire convicted of gambling fraud

-Rod Fucking Blagojevich https://t.co/F2zMn7SicK — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) February 18, 2020

