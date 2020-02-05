Trump plan for Mideast will die before he does: Iran leader
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted Wednesday that Donald Trump would outlive the US president’s controversial proposals for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
“This plan will certainly not work and it will die before Trump,” Khamenei told a gathering in Tehran to mark the February 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled Iran’s US-backed shah.
“The Americans negotiated with the Zionists on something that doesn’t belong to them,” Khamenei said in a speech aired on state television.
“We believe the Palestinian militant organizations will rise up and carry on the resistance,” he said, adding that Iran “considers it its duty to support Palestinian groups”.
Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises Khamenei on foreign policy, has dismissed the peace proposals unveiled on January 28 as an effort to “sell and dismantle Muslim lands”.
The US plan, unveiled in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and seen as overwhelmingly supportive of Israel, has been rejected by the Palestinians, Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
It grants the Jewish state full control over the disputed city of Jerusalem and gives it a US green light to annex key parts of the occupied West Bank, including the strategic Jordan Valley.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg challenges Meghan McCain to explain why Rush Limbaugh deserves Medal of Freedom
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg to justify why President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh.
The conservative broadcaster, who announced this week he's battling advanced lung cancer, was awarded the medal at the State of the Union address -- and Goldberg admitted she didn't understand.
"You know, I am very sorry that Rush is ill, because you never want to wish bad stuff on people," Goldberg said. "He has Stage IV cancer. But I'm sorry, I thought that the Medal of Freedom was supposed to go to people who actually did stuff."
Co-host Joy Behar pointed out that the medal had previously been awarded to Mother Teresa and Rosa Parks, and guest host Alex Baldwin joked that he'd run for president so he could give the award to comedian Louis C.K.
Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones hailed as hero after declaring he will vote to convict Trump despite potential consequences
Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, possibly the most vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. Senate, is being hailed as a hero after announcing he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors on Wednesday afternoon as the impeachment trial comes to a close.
Given the current political climate, and that it's Alabama, Jones' decision to vote against Trump very well may cost him his seat.
“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Sen. Jones said.
Florida residents overwhelmingly vote to keep Trump’s name off their buildings
Residents at a condominium complex in West Palm Beach voted overwhelmingly this week to keep President Donald Trump's name off their buildings.
The Palm Beach Post reports that residents of the Trump Plaza condominium buildings on Monday rejected a motion to restore the "Trump" name to the complex by a vote of 178 to 20.
Signs bearing the Trump name had been on the buildings since 1991, although they came down for cleaning and maintenance in 2017. When it came time for residents to decide to put them back up, they decided against it by massive margins.