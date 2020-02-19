Quantcast
Trump plans to put far-right ambassador in charge of national intelligence office: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump intends to tap Richard Grenell as acting Director of National Intelligence.

Grenell, who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany and would be the first openly gay man to serve in Trump’s cabinet, is a hard-right partisan and a loyalist to the president — a sharp contrast from Dan Coats, who was ousted from ODNI last year over disagreements with Trump.

In his current role, he caused an uproar in Germany after he threatened to use his office to help far-right political parties win elections in Europe — a flagrant departure from the apolitical conduct U.S. ambassadors are generally expected to follow abroad.


Dana Rohrabacher pointedly did not deny a key allegation about his dealings with Assange: Ex-US Attorney

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

In response to the report that he had offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon from President Donald Trump in return for denying Russia's involvement in the hack of DNC emails, former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) put out a statement.

"At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all," read Rohrabacher's statement. "However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him."

‘I was on my own fact finding mission’: Ex-Congressman denies Trump was in on scheme to float a pardon to Assange

Published

50 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) swears Julian Assange is lying.

An Al Jazeera reporter said Wednesday that Assange revealed to him that President Donald Trump would pardon him if he denied that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee. The go-between, according to Assange, was Rohrabacher.

"At no time did I talk to President Trump about Julian Assange," the former Congressman said. "Likewise, I was not directed by Trump or anyone else connected with him to meet with Julian Assange. I was on my own fact finding mission at personal expense to find out information I thought was important to our country."

