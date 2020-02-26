Trump reportedly trying to siphon $37 million from heating assistance for the poor to fund coronavirus response
“Because if we have to prevent the spread of an infectious disease, we might as well take the opportunity to make some poor families freeze.”
Critics are denouncing it as an unconscionable attack on the nation’s poor after reporting revealed President Donald Trump has floated plans to shift $37 million away from a federal program that provides heating assistance for low-income families to help fund the White House’s response to the growing coronavirus threat.
The Washington Post‘s Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman reported Tuesday that the White House informed congressional Democrats that it wants to transfer “$37 million to emergency funding for the coronavirus response from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which funds heating for poor families.”
“After dithering for weeks as the coronavirus spread, the Trump administration has now decided to pay for its belated response by cutting funding for heating assistance for low-income families.”
—Evan Hollander, spokesman for House Appropriations Committee Democrats
“Because if we have to prevent the spread of an infectious disease, we might as well take the opportunity to make some poor families freeze,” Waldman tweeted, deriding the administration’s proposal.
House Democrats, according to the Post, view the LIHEAP cut as a non-starter that could further delay the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that the virus could spread rapidly across the U.S. and urged Americans to prepare for “significant disruption in their daily lives.”
“After dithering for weeks as the coronavirus spread around the world, the Trump administration has now decided to pay for its belated response by cutting funding for heating assistance for low-income families,” Evan Hollander, a spokesman for House Appropriations Committee Democrats, told the Post.
“House Democrats won’t allow the president to shut off families’ heat in the middle of winter,” added Hollander. “We will craft an emergency supplemental that treats this pandemic seriously and provides robust funding without stealing from other important priorities.”
House Dems tell us the Trump administration is moving to fund its coronavirus response in part with funds taken from low-income home heating assistance.
Dems want clean emergency funding, allowing a faster response and avoiding political infighting.https://t.co/NFlyfWDZi3 pic.twitter.com/E2JdSVcoZQ
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 26, 2020
As Common Dreams reported Tuesday, the Trump administration’s $2.5 billion emergency request to Congress called for $1.25 billion in new money and proposed using over $530 million in unspent Ebola response money to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Democratic leaders slammed the request as woefully inadequate and said Trump is at least partially to blame for the federal government’s lack of preparedness and slow response to the deadly virus.
“For almost two years, the Trump administration has left critical positions in charge of managing pandemics at the National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security vacant,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement late Monday. “His most recent budget called for slashing funding for the Centers for Disease Control, which is on the frontlines of this emergency.”
Meanwhile, Trump and White House officials have publicly downplayed the coronavirus threat and accused the media of intentionally stoking public fears about the outbreak.
“Unfortunately what we are seeing today is a political effort by the Left and some in the media to distract and disturb the American people with fearful rhetoric and palace intrigue,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement Wednesday.
Trump alleged in a tweet Wednesday morning that MSNBC and CNN “are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus [sic] look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible.” The president announced he will be holding a news conference on the coronavirus with CDC officials Wednesday evening.
Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020
The Post reported that Democratic and Republican congressional leaders met Wednesday to “begin designing a large emergency spending package for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday unveiled a plan calling for $8.5 billion in new funding to fight the coronavirus.
“This proposal brings desperately-needed resources to the global fight against coronavirus,” Schumer said in a statement. “Americans need to know that their government is prepared to handle the situation before coronavirus spreads to our communities. I urge the Congress to move quickly on this proposal. Time is of the essence.”
Breaking Banner
Chicago Archdiocese says no to veggie burgers during Lent
As Ash Wednesday begins the Lenten season, the Chicago Archdiocese has said that soy or fake protein-based "meat" are not alternatives for Catholics.
Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays but eating a veggie burger isn't a viable alternative. However, plant-based meats don't contain animal flesh, reported the Chicago Tribune.
A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Chicago said that Catholics risk losing the Holy Spirit meaning by abstaining from meat if they go for alternatives. Lent is generally when Christians show that they can relate to the suffering of Jesus Christ's torture, crucifixion and murder by giving up everyday things like cheeseburgers.
2020 Election
Christian Nationalism was the big loser of last night’s debate
If you’re pondering the question of who won last night’s final Democratic primary debate, one possible answer, depending on your perspective, is secular Americans. Religion, after all, hardly came up in the raucous affair hosted jointly by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, SC.
As divisive as Sanders is within the party apparatus, a CBS News Instant Poll found that Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is nothing if not secular, made the best impression on Democratic voters who watched the debate. He was followed closely by Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg, with Klobuchar, Bloomberg, and Steyer bringing up the rear.
2020 Election
‘I Bough…—I, I Got Them’: Bloomberg Almost Admits to Buying Members of Congress
"When people show you who they are..."
Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg almost said during the Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina Tuesday night that he "bought" the 21 freshman members of Congress he financially supported in the 2018 midterm elections.
"Let's just go on the record. They talk about 40 Democrats," Bloomberg said, referring to the number of House seats Democrats gained in 2018. "Twenty-one of those are people that I spent a hundred million dollars to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in and put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bough—...I, I got them."