Trump ridiculed for ALL CAPS freakout on FBI Director Christopher Wray: 'No golf today?'

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump went off on an all-caps rant on Twitter Sunday about the Russia investigation. Trump still believes that former President Barack Obama was wiretapping his campaign.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray just admitted that the FISA Warrants and Survailence (sic) of my campaign were illegal. So was the Fake Dossier. THEREFORE, THE WHOLE SCAM INVESTIGATION, THE MUELLER REPORT AND EVERYTHING ELSE FOR THREE YEARS, WAS A FIXED HOAX. WHO PAYS THE PRICE? This is the biggest political crime in American History, by far. SIMPLY PUT, THE PARTY IN POWER ILLEGALLY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, BOTH BEFORE AND AFTER THE ELECTION, IN ORDER TO CHANGE OR NULLIFY THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION. IT CONTINUED ON WITH THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX. Terrible!”

Trump was referencing testimony Wray gave before the House Judiciary Committee this week.

The report by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that the FISA warrant for Page was flawed, citing 17 “significant errors and omissions” related to surveillance court filings targeting Page. Neither Trump nor his campaign were monitored.

“The report acknowledges that … this was illegal surveillance with respect to at least several of these FISA applications, because there was not probable cause or proper predication, correct?” asked Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX).

“Right,” Wray said about the inspector general report. He never confirmed that the Trump campaign was spied on by Obama.

Snopes also fact-checked the claim, declaring it “false.”
You can see the quick fact-checks and mockery of Trump from those online below:

