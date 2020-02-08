Trump ridiculed for claiming his SOTU speech received ‘great’ reviews: ‘You bombed bigly’

President Donald Trump bragged on Saturday night about the reception his State of the Union address received.

“Thank you to everyone for all of the great reviews I have gotten on my State of the Union Speech,” Trump said. “It was an immense honor for me to have presented it to you and the citizens of our very strong and wonderful Country!”

The commander-in-chief was quickly mocked for his bragging, here’s some of what people were saying:

The only thing anyone will ever remember about that speech is Nancy Pelosi ripping it to shreds. pic.twitter.com/mu7lupKfpi — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 9, 2020

It’s was great if you’re a drunk toddler — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) February 9, 2020

Dude you bombed bigly — Monty’s Python (@MontysPython1) February 9, 2020

Fact checkers destroyed your speech. It was all lies and you know it. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) February 9, 2020

My God, man, can you be anymore embarrassingly insecure and needy? Have you no shame? #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 9, 2020

Are you talking about the one where you lied 30 times, gave a racist a medal, faked events to make the SOTU into a rip off of the Elen Show?

Guess this sort of makes it more understandable how you can go out in public like this.. pic.twitter.com/csJwmI9do2 — PissedOffMinion-#ILeftTheGOP (@juhndad0812) February 9, 2020

Sir, it is my solemn duty to inform you that your speech was awful. — 🎱 L.D. Thill 🌵 (@RagingPachyderm) February 9, 2020

It was batshit — NotoriousRBF (@NotoriousRBF) February 9, 2020

It was a speech full of lies https://t.co/3CuHrSnRwl — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) February 9, 2020

Many people are saying it was the lowest rated SOTU speech in history… congrats! — William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) February 9, 2020

Acquitted is not innocent.

Acquitted is not vindicated.

Acquitted is not exonerated.

Acquitted is still impeached. — Calvin (@realcalvinn) February 9, 2020

Area man, yet again, reveals what an incredibly insecure narcissist he truly is. #ShitShow https://t.co/ns0XL0krph — Rep. Richard Dangler (@RDangler) February 9, 2020

It's Saturday night and this crazy old man is sitting around in his stained robe, having no idea where his wife is, as he screams at the tv and swallows his 4th cheeseburger and wonders if adderall can be mixed into ketchup. https://t.co/Ljco3bLfio — Jon Maas (@jondmaas) February 9, 2020