Trump said coronavirus won’t spread — his scientists said the opposite right in front of him: Congresswoman

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) blasted President Donald Trump after his press conference Wednesday because he contradicted his own scientists on the coronavirus.

During an MSNBC discussion after the Q&A, the Congresswoman explained that it only confuses Americans more.

“He’s not doing very well on the coronavirus,” she said. “Because the test of leadership is not talking about something you know very little about and he just confused the American people about whether this virus is going to spread. All the scientists said it is going to spread and the president gave the opposite impression. And presidents have to know that when they’re in a situation like this with complicated science, they put the scientists, physicians in front of them, preferably, by the way, in white coats, and let them reassure the American people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the last thing the country needs is uncertainty about a health crisis.

It was something that didn’t go unnoticed by MSNBC’s Chris Jansing either.

Press conference in brief

Expert: Spread of coronavirus inevitable

Trump: I don't think it's inevitable

Expert: Vaccine a year to 18 months away

Trump: We'll have a vaccine in fairly quick manner

Trump: We have to be on the same team

Trump: Nancy Pelosi is incompetent — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) February 27, 2020

Watch the comments below: